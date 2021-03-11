There has been a huge increase in pet ownership over the course of the coronavirus pandemic and with this comes a level of responsibility to keep your pet healthy, safe and happy.

Minding your pal at home is easy when the only needs they have are food and belly rubs. But when they need more it's great peace of mind to know that it can just be one click away. Whether it's a hair cut or health insurance the list of companies below is a great starting point.

PetGreet

PetGreet- a one-stop shop for everything you need for your dog, cat and pony or as a place to find that ideal gift for the pet lover in your life

'Having spent many years traveling the highways and byways of Ireland attending pet shows, summer shows, and more with our range of quality pet grooming tools and products, accessories and gifts, natural pet products, natural supplements, and treats, we are now pleased to offer our full range at our online shop.'

Tel: 087 2254826 or visit www.petgreets.com

Pet Insure

PetInsure.ie

'Pet insurance gives you some protection against your major vet bills, and means you can make decisions about your dog or cat’s future while maintaining and improving quality of life, By having Pet Insurance with Petinsure.ie you are protected for the future.'

Trustpilot 4.5 out of 5

Visit www.petinsure.ie or www.facebook.com/petinsure