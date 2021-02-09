Never in our history have so many people shared the same thought: “Where can I find the best takeaway food service in my locality?”

These days, we can’t go on a sun holiday, but we can at least inject a bit of sunshine into our lives with a delicious meal delivered to our door. Take the night off home-cooking and let the dishwasher do the rest.

Below is a list of quality local takeaway and home delivery services with menus to suit everyone's taste.

Salvis Café.

Salvis Café, Pearse St., Kinsale

"Family-run café in the heart of Kinsale. Tasty Irish breakfast, breakfast baps, and home baking. Homemade steakburgers, lasagne, omelet, vegetarian options, crab salads, sandwiches, and lots more."

Phone: 086 334 4703

CL Meats.

CL Meats, Kinsale Road Business Park

"CL Meats is a family-owned butchers and Mark O’Sullivan Proprietor has 35 years of experience supplying the finest quality meats to many of Cork’s hotels, bars, and restaurants. Take Away, Home Catering, Delivery Service Delicious Food available daily from our Delicatessen."

Phone: 021/4319009 or visit www.clmeats.ie

Pompeii Pizza.

Pompeii Pizza, Sunday's Well, Cork

"What’s your Valentine's vibe? Let us be your culinary Cupid. Whether you want to go for Netflix & chilled pizza or a DIY dinner date, we’ve got you covered! We’re Cork’s original wood-fired pizzeria serving authentic Neapolitan-style pizza."

Hot Pizza | Chilled Pizza | Pizza Kits Delivery & Collection

Visit www.pompeiipizza.ie

Four Star Pizza.

Four Star Pizza

"A big thanks to all our customers for their continuing support during these very challenging times. Thanks too to all the Four Star team and our suppliers for making our collection and delivery service possible."

Visit www.fourstarpizza.ie

Apache Pizza.

Apache Pizza, Cork City

"Apache Pizza & BurgerHut Traditional Chippers are now operating in 5 Locations in Cork City Centre and Suburbs. We have stores in Hollyhill, Bishopstown, Douglas, Ballyvolane, and 44 Sheare Street Cork City Centre delivering The Best value meal deals, Pizzas, Burgers, Baguettes and wraps and a whole lot more from 12 noon 7 days a week."

Visit www.apachepizza.ie

Farmgate.

Farmgate, Midleton

"The Farmgate Midleton is now offering a click and collect and delivery service within 30 kilometers of our food store. We have a wide range of ready-made meals that can be reheated and enjoyed at home. Our Farmgate Food boxes are a great gift for any occasion".

Visit www.farmgate.ie