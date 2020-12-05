All your Christmas wishes have just come true as Lidl Ireland has added Hassetts Bakery to its permanent list of suppliers.

Hassetts are delighted to be producing the brand Rachel H’s, a fantastic selection of desserts that are available in all Lidl stores across the Republic of Ireland since December 3rd.

With this welcome addition to the extensive range of seasonal fare, Lidl are the first retailer to permanently list Hassetts Bakery as a supplier of the Rachel H’s brand and some Christmas Lidl Deluxe lines.

The Rachel H’s desserts are, like all Lidl products, of the highest quality at an affordable price.

Vanilla & Chocolate Chip cheesecake, a light creamy cheesecake using Madagason vanilla pods, Belgian chocolate drops and Irish creamed cheese, simple and delightful; €2.99.

Once again underlining Lidl’s support for local businesses, these mouth-watering Rachel H’s treats will add a true festive flavour to any gathering over the holidays.

“At Lidl, supporting and developing our Irish supplier network has always been a priority for us and now, more than ever, we are committed to investing in local partners,” says Kevin Haverty, Buying Director, Lidl.

“Our increased focus on desserts has been enthusiastically embraced by customers locally and we’re pleased to work with Douglas-based Hassett’s Bakery to develop an extensive range of fresh, great-tasting and locally-produced products with the authentic taste of Cork.”

A ‘sweet’ relationship built on quality & excellence

A Cork-based bakery, Hassetts Bakery supplies a selection of high-end breads, confectionery, biscuits and cracker products.

Michael Hassett, founder of Hassetts Bakery. Photo: Emma Jervis

Founder Michael Hassett developed a passion for baking during his years working as a trained chef in Europe during the early 1980s.

On returning home in 1984, he established a wholesale bakery in Douglas dedicated to using only the finest local ingredients. As demand grew for his artisan bread and confectionary products, four years later he opened his first shop.

With a reputation for excellence well established across the city, Michael then expanded into the nearby town of Carrigaline in 1995.

Some 36 years later, Hassetts now offer a wide range of products including artisan breads and confectionery: cakes, desserts, biscuits, crackers, granolas, chocolates and ice creams. The bakery has achieved many notable awards, including Blas na hEireann, Great Taste Award, Artisan Business of the Year and Best Cork Export Business.

A passion to be the best

The company’s manufacturing capacity has evolved at an impressive rate in recent years, with staff numbers continuing to grow. Distribution across the nation is now well underway, in addition to exports to the UK, Canada, France, Germany and the US.

“I believe good quality food produced locally is the secret to our success so far,” says Michael Hassett. “We’ve proven that our passion and respect for the art of artisan baking and confectionery can stand the test of time. We are now committed to delivering our craft far and wide.”

Passion and indulgence in every bite

Hassetts is committed to delivering quality and innovative baking and confectionery products to all its customers every day.

A team of skilled bakers and confectioners from Ireland, France, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Germany and Spain contribute to the variety of products that are available daily.

“All our recipes are closely guarded secrets — it took a lot of time to develop them,” explains Noreen Foley, Business Manager, Hassetts. “We take time to source the best ingredients available locally and we continuously improve our processes in alignment with our sustainable future ethos. We will continue to respect and develop the art of baking introducing exciting new flavours and textures.

Deluxe Belgian Chocolate Fudge Cake: Handmade artisan chocolate fudge cake with a rich ganache center using Irish cream and Belgian chocolate; €12.99.

Permanently listed Items:

All of these items are Rachel H’s, and all are available in stores from December 3rd.

Vanilla & Chocolate Chip cheesecake: A light creamy cheesecake using Madagason vanilla pods, Belgian chocolate drops and Irish creamed cheese; €2.99.

Lemon Cheesecake: A citrusy fresh lemon cheesecake on a Sablè Breton biscuit, simple & delightful; €2.99.

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake: A rich light creamy dessert made with Belgian chocolate crème anglais and whipped cream on a Sablè Breton biscuit; €2.99.

Rich Coffee Mousse Cake: Satisfying both chocolate and coffee lovers with this creamy smooth melt-in-your-mouth coffee mousse on a brownie biscuit base; €2.99.

Showstoppers (Deluxe):

Not permanently listed, both of these Showstoppers (Deluxe) are available in store from December 17th — While stocks last!

Deluxe Belgian Chocolate Fudge Cake: Handmade artisan chocolate fudge cake with a rich ganache center using Irish cream and Belgian chocolate; €12.99.

Deluxe Vanilla Victoria Gateaux: Handmade artisan victoria gateaux filled with a mixed berry compote and light vanilla buttercream; €12.99.

Try the Rachel H’s Sweet Things range at your local Lidl store now.

For more information visit https://www.lidl.ie/hassetts