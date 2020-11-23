Demand for apps and touchless printing solutions is growing for National Business Machines (NBM), a business which has continued to expand through the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Headquartered in Cork, NBM is currently celebrating 35 years in business. NBM is working closely with its clients to ensure they have seamless access to its services, ranging from print audit all the way through to managed print services, as well as the full range of consumables and paper supplies to enable you to get the best results from their equipment.

Michael Galvin, managing director of National Business Machines (NBM), with Don Mullins, newly appointed sales director, with their sales team video conferencing in, adapting to the new ways of working. NBM is celebrating 35 years in business, a €750,000 expansion and five new appointments. Pictures: Brian Lougheed

“We have made huge strides this year in terms of adapting our business to reflect a changed working environment and we’ve seen a big increase in demand for apps and touchless printing solutions,” said Don Mullins, sales director at NBM.

“We have been facilitating our customers with special offers on smaller printers and multi-functional devices for the home office and we have seen a big uptake here. We’re actively seeking out Covid-friendly solutions for our clients as a result of the changed working environment and we’re continuously looking at other opportunities to embrace newer technologies,” he added.

National Business Machines is helping its clients deliver touch-free printing as part of their Covid-conscious office strategies, along with a suite of other innovative print audit and managed print services.

Don Mullins has been with NBM for over a decade. His progress through National Business Machines points to the steady growth at the company.

He is one five new appointments at NBM, which has continued to grow since it invested €750,000 in the business last year, largely focused on infrastructure and personnel.

Mr Mullins said that he is relishing the challenge of his new role in the current climate. He also paid tribute to the new recruits within NBM.

The other appointments include the addition of three new account managers in Tiernan Burke, Gene Foley, Gerry O’Keeffe, along with Irene Rafferty as newly appointed company accountant. These changes have set NBM up well for a positive end to a challenging year, allowing the company to look forward to 2021 with confidence.

As companies are investing in the safety of their staff, many are turning to National Business Machines for expertise in managed print services.

Expanding partnership with Xerox

This year, NBM is seeing the fruits of its labour, adapting to, and overcoming the challenges of Covid-19 head on, with a can-do and flexible attitude to conducting their day-to-day operations.

National Business Machines is one of Ireland’s leading providers of workplace solutions, software, services, managed print services, large scale Production Printers. Its investment and expansion positioned the company as Xerox’s largest Irish Channel Partner.

In fact, it was in the context of the larger and increased business of this Channel partnership, that Michael Galvin, NBM's managing director, made the decision to promote long-standing team member Don Mullins to the role of sales director.

Mr Galvin said: “Don has been a part of the NBM team for over 10 years as a key account manager and has been a sales manager with us for the last three years.

“With the increase in our offering as Xerox Channel Partners, it was a natural decision to appoint him as sales director with responsibility for the 7-strong sales team located across our various offices in Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Portlaoise.

“I have every confidence in Don and the rest of the team to help keep the show on the road for NBM, especially in these tough times.”

Don Mullins and Michael Galvin (seated) with some key members of the team at National Business Machines, which is celebrating 35 years in business this year.

Mr Galvin said that 2020 has been a challenging year for NBM, just as it has been challenging for every business. Nonetheless, he is optimistic about what 2021 holds for the business.

“2020 has been a year of learning for us and we were able to evaluate and adapt our business under the current climate,” said Michael Galvin. “We embraced new technologies and had to accelerate our learning, but it has proved to be beneficial for us and gives us brilliant scope to apply all of our learnings next year.

“This will help us to continue to grow in 2021and hopefully for another 35 years and beyond. We are also thrilled to be one of very few tech companies running for this many years,” he said. "Our existing long-service team have been a great support to our new recruits as we continue to invest and drive the business forward."

Meanwhile, Mark McPhillips, managing director at Xerox, said: “Last year’s expansion in the Irish market further strengthened both Xerox and NBM’s ability to offer a high-touch, locally accessible model to support clients and grow both of our businesses, and we expect that this will only improve and continue to expand in the future, in spite of a challenging year.”

For any information on the full suite of NBM services, visit www.nbm.ie, call 1890 80 40 40, NBM LinkedIn or @nbmxerox on Twitter.