People with a commitment to improving public health are invited to apply for ten funded positions on a groundbreaking new MA programme at University College Cork, starting in mid-December.

The MA in Health and Society programme at UCC nurtures the varied skills needed to address health challenges like those raised by the current global Covid-19 pandemic. Participants in the new MA will join a group with a vital mission to protect the wellbeing of current and future generations.

The Covid-19 crisis has shown that public health response should be proactive and reflect the complexity of society. UCC's new and innovative programme uses an interdisciplinary approach to address rapidly evolving health and healthcare challenges.

In recognition of this fact, the Minister for Further and Higher Education announced during October that this programme was to be part of a select group allocated special bursaries.

“By their decision the Irish Government and the Higher Education Authority show that they share UCC’s commitment to fostering a deeper concept of public health that takes strong science and good ethics equally seriously,” said Bengt Autzen, Programme Director, MA in Health and Society, UCC. “Ireland needs professionals who can see the whole picture.”

Learn vital skills for recovery from pandemic

The purpose of this scheme is to help citizens transform their skills to track change that the pandemic crisis has accelerated. It is especially relevant for those returning to the workforce but looking for the skills that will be called upon as Ireland and Europe move into the recovery phase.

By the end of the course, students will be expected to demonstrate in-depth expertise in relation to epidemiological, philosophical, sociological and psychological factors which contribute to health and well-being. Recent graduates currently in work are also eligible, but will be asked to pay 10% of the programme fee.

The MA in Health & Society features courses across a broad variety of disciplines including epidemiology and public health, professional ethics, philosophy of health, and other related subjects, culminating in a Masters thesis. The intention is to allow students a wide latitude to reflect on the aspects of health that are most relevant to their personal career ambitions.

“The importance of the MA in Health and Society lies in its multidisciplinary nature,” commented Don Ross, Head of UCC’s School of Society, Politics, and Ethics. “By welcoming students from a variety of medical, philosophical, and social science backgrounds, it allows for a diverse group to learn to make a difference in the practice and management of health—something we all understand the significance of today.”

Ivan Perry, Head of UCC’s School of Public Health, added: "The MA in Health and Society is based on collaboration with the Master of Public Health in UCC's School of Public Health. This is an exciting collaboration between two academic programmes focused on the societal determinants of health and wellbeing, both of which are now open for new applicants for funded places, under the Governments July stimulus programme."

In order to apply for the MA in Health and Society, applicants should hold a 2:2 degree or equivalent in any of the disciplines relevant to the MA: philosophy, public health, sociology, social science, geography, government, politics, law, medicine, nursing or other health professional programmes and should be EU citizens.

For more information, consult UCC MA in Health and Society, or email Programme Director Dr Bengt Autzen at bengt.autzen@ucc.ie.