Ciara Elliott, editorial director at House and Home magazine

Elliott says it’s a great time to explore your home’s potential. “People are making their spare room into a home office, or they’re looking at creating a gym. We’re using all our available space,” she says.

“That’s extending into the garden where people are adding pods, or decking so that they can socialise safely. I think we’ll be seeing more of a Scandinavian approach where we use our gardens year-round, adding heaters and rugs.” When it comes to interiors, Elliott says we’re moving towards more sustainable approaches.

Gearóid Carvill, abgc architecture and design

That’s the focus for Gearóid Carvill. A mine of information around improving the experience and quality of the home, he advocates easy energy upgrades, many of which don’t cost the earth. During Switch it Up Live, he will explain how even minor changes, such as swapping to energy-efficient light bulbs or putting an aerator on a tap (and reducing water consumption by 75 per cent) can make a difference to a building’s energy rating (BER).

“Changing heating systems, installing solar panels and externally insulating your home are all significant capital investments. However, insulating your attic, upgrading your heating controls, swapping out inefficient light bulbs or installing flow controllers on taps are all very modest expenses,” he says. In fact, a flow controller, costing as little as €10, will see a lot less hot water used and energy saved.

Carvill will explain the importance of choosing the appropriate works to undertake for each home, as well as clever ways to establish whether the home is working efficiently. Many of the changes Carvill will discuss will have the added benefit of reducing air pollution.

“Using renewable technologies like heat pumps and solar water systems will reduce your reliance on fossil fuels for heating. Installing renewables like photovoltaic panels will further reduce your reliance on electricity. Consider installing a green roof: the plants clean the air and reduce storm water runoff which is a problem everywhere from Lahinch to Dublin Bay and will also increase biodiversity,” he says.

Katrina Carroll, interiors Instagrammer

Katrina Carroll is a mine of information about simple but effective design ideas that can be carried out for a couple of hundred euro, or the equivalent of what could potentially be saved monthly by switching to a fixed rate.

A gallery wall can transform a plain and simple space. “Get a few frames, and things that are special to you. Make it a little bit different, and you have a unique and interesting feature in a room,” Carroll says.

Many homeowners dream of a brand new kitchen but getting an up-to-date look can be as simple as painting cupboards and changing the door handles. Similarly, light fittings can be handmade. “Buy a simple lampshade and add anything to it, like fringing or beading. You can make a cheaper lampshade look expensive that way,” she says.

And she insists that artistic flair is not needed to paint a wall mural. “Look up examples on Pinterest and with the help of some Frog tape and patience you can make something wonderful.”

Want new flooring? DIY it. Buy a stencil and some paint and create tile-effect flooring. “This will save you so much money and you will have a beautiful floor,” Carroll says.

