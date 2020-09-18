It’s time to create magical memories with fun-filled holidays in France and Spain.

If you're ready to discover new destinations away from the crowds and traditional package holidays, look no further than Brittany Ferries — the destination experts for exploring the hidden joys of western France and northern Spain.

Hugely rewarding locations full of culture and beauty for couples and families, these relatively undiscovered corners of the Continent offer exceptional holiday alternatives within easy and relaxing reach of Ireland's shores.

Brittany Ferries is offering exciting holiday destinations, and a safe journey on board its spacious vessels.

If 'staycations' were the trend for 2020, the sunny skies of France and Spain will offer warm and friendly horizons for 2021.

Brittany Ferries is launching a new Rosslare-Cherbourg route in March 2021, while also adding an additional mid-week sailing on the Cork-Roscoff route in response to demand.

Brittany Ferries has added these extra travel options to its Rosslare-Bilbao sailings, which commenced earlier this year.

These increased options demonstrate the company's long-term commitment to Ireland, and promote a brighter outlook for the coming year.

Most importantly, the range of ticket types are designed for flexibility — giving you that all-important freedom when it comes to planning your journey. Book in confidence safe in the knowledge that “if your plans change, so can your booking”.

Maximum comfort without a care

At a time when travellers demand maximum care and convenience, 2021 promises to be a year to enjoy 'Spain without the plane' and be 'entranced by France'. Cruising the seas in maximum safety and relaxed comfort, Brittany Ferries are experienced operators at taking the worry out of continental holidays.

With the convenience of your own cabin, abundant room to roam on deck and plenty of healthy sea air, the demands of social distancing will be a doddle as the waves drift by.

In addition, on board health and welfare measures have been introduced to ensure that safety ranks right up there with enjoyment. Travel with your car and enjoy personal space from home to port and on to your chosen destination, and, of course, packing as much luggage as you need.

Pet-friendly cabins are also available on some ships. Brittany Ferries are dedicated to making sailing greener, with new environmentally-friendly ships on order, limiting single use plastics, lowering CO2 emissions and offering delicious menus where locally grown produce is prominent.

Culture, food and amazing retail therapy

Bilbao, one of the largest cities in northern Spain, combines a stylish Old Town district with stunning modern architecture.

Part of the Basque region, its position on the Nervión River offers that captivating Spanish way of life with its own unique regional twist.

The Guggenheim Museum is a must-see for visitors, showcasing artistic works by Anish Kapoor, Jeff Koons and Yves Klein — with many of the larger artworks displayed in the open air ‘Art District’. The city has many famous restaurants, and the river cruises offer a wonderful trip through its rich history.

Cherbourg’s ‘Cité de la Mer’ museum, housed in an art deco ocean liner terminal, will take you back to the golden age of transatlantic travel, and a tour of the ‘Batterie du Roule’ tunnels complete with hardhat and headlamp is an evocative journey back to World War II.

Roscoff is a beautiful 16th century Breton town, glorying in its impressive granite houses, enticing local shops, and a variety of charming bars and restaurants populating the shoreline. Stroll through its lush park — ‘les Jardins Exotiques’ — or take the short boat journey to the ‘Ile de Batz’, a nearby island of alluring white-sand beaches and leafy gardens. You will find great shopping close to both cities — and, naturally, that glorious French cuisine on every lane and square.

Travel in ultimate comfort and security

Brittany Ferries' new sailings will see the top class vessels Connemara and the Armorique, which is new to Ireland, cutting through the waves from Rosslare and Cork respectively.

The Pont-Aven, one of the company's flagship ferries, will continue to serve the main Cork - Roscoff sailings at the weekend. With the service connecting Rosslare with Bilbao and Roscoff primarily for freight, the company has moved the weekly French rotation from Roscoff to the transport hub of Cherbourg at the request of hauliers.

There is also good news on the Roscoff-Cork route for Irish holidaymakers - they will now benefit from an additional weekly rotation between the two ports, thanks to the introduction of Brittany Ferries' Armorique to the route.

Together and protected for Covid-19

The health and wellbeing of all onboard, both passengers and crew, continues to be top priority at Brittany Ferries.

The Brittany Ferries 12-point guide to sailing safely outlines all the practical steps you need to know, as well as the main measures taken to protect you.

These include wearing face masks when in port and in all public areas of the ship, staggered boarding and disembarkation to avoid queues, enhanced virucidal cleaning during and between sailings, and medical assistance available in the event of a suspected Covid-19 case, including a dedicated cabin for isolation.

Check www.brittany-ferries.ie/sailing-safely

For more information on Brittany Ferries please visit:

www.brittany-ferries.ie/ferry-routes

www.brittany-ferries.ie/broaden-your-horizons

www.facebook.com/BrittanyFerries