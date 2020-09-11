Students can fast-track their careers in global software and technology sales and support by completing an innovative new course launched by UCC.

University College Cork has announced a new one-year Higher Diploma in Languages and Global Software Business to help address an emerging skills shortage in the ICT sector.

The new course is heavily subsidised by the Government to support language graduates who are looking to upskill, or who are currently unemployed or returning to work.

At the launch of UCC's one-year Higher Diploma in Languages and Global Software Business were Professor John O'Halloran, Deputy President and Registrar at UCC, Professor Thia Hennessy, Dean, Cork University Business School, Dr Patrick Crowley, Programme Director and Head of School of Languages, Literatures and Cultures and Jeremy Hayes Programme Director & Lecturer, Cork University Business School. The Higher Diploma course is designed for language graduates to help them develop competencies in ICT, software sales and technical support. A unique programme, it will provide critical knowledge and skills to those language graduates who want to work in Ireland’s fast-paced software and technology sector.

Programme Director Jeremy Hayes says: "This programme is designed for high-achieving language graduates who wish to work in global software and technology sales and support.

"This sector is rapidly expanding and is actively recruiting Irish graduates with language skills to expand their European and Middle East operations out of Ireland.

"The year-long course allows graduates to combine their existing skills with a new set that focuses on sales and support. Through the Government subsidy, we expect there to be a high demand for registration, so we are encouraging interested students to apply as soon as possible."

The Higher Diploma course is designed to strengthen existing language skills of graduates to develop their competencies in ICT, software sales and technical support.

The course is designed for graduates and native speakers of one of the following languages already offered by UCC's School of Languages, Literature and Cultures: Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.

The course is funded through the Government of Ireland Human Capital Initiative. Subsidies of between 90% and 100% are available, which opens up a new world of opportunity for language graduates. The course will be free of charge for those who are seeking work or looking to return to work.

Reflecting the current restrictions imposed by COVID-19, the diploma will be offered in a blended format that combines online teaching with face-to-face workshops and classes. Students will be training in areas that are essential to the fundamentals of IT and software.

The Higher Diploma is a joint initiative involving the Colleges of Arts, Celtic Studies and Social Sciences, and Business and Law. The lectures will also have input from industry leaders on the requirements seen as key to employers.

Wayne Murphy, Director of Sales and Business Development from Cloudera, is one of those who will be contributing to the course.

Mr Murphy says: "The combination of a technological qualification and multilingual ability is a proven career accelerator in the rapidly growing Cork tech industry.

"Companies like Cloudera are constantly recruiting these candidates for our Global Center of Excellence in Cork. There is no doubt that this skillset will continue to be a pillar of growth for the Irish economy and Cork tech hub."

The Human Capital Initiative aims to future proof graduates and ensure that there is a greater focus across the whole spectrum of higher education course provision on promoting and embedding skills that crossover disciplines.

