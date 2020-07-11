Sponsored

A development synonymous with style and quality is Aylesbury in Ballintemple, a contemporary niche development.

Brought to you by Centurion Homes, these A2 rated homes are both highly efﬁcient and architecturally designed.

Every high-quality feature in Aylesbury is evident as soon as you walk through the doors of both stunning show homes.

With a high level of sales so far and the ﬁnal phase launching soon, Aylesbury offers several different property types including 2-bed apartments, 3-bed duplexes, 4-bed townhouses and 4-bed detached.

This is proving to be a hugely popular development with a range of buyer proﬁles from ﬁrst time buyers to trader downs and trader ups.

Don’t miss the opportunity to purchase the home of your dreams in the ideal location.

Centurion Homes are offering a very generous PC package with each home including a fully supplied Kube kitchen and utility with Silestone countertops and all appliances coming as standard.

Wardrobes in all bedrooms, study/ home ofﬁce desks as an option in certain house types and a feature electric ﬁre to the front room.

With the ﬁnal few homes remaining in the current phase, don’t miss the opportunity to purchase the home of your dreams in the ideal location.

Help to Buy Scheme is applicable here.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with Savills, for more information please contact (021) 4271 371.