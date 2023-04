An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for the single largest ever private housing scheme proposed for Ennis.

The appeals board has given the green light for plans by Glenveagh Homes for a €65m 289-unit scheme on the outskirts of the town despite Clare County Council recommending a refusal and some local opposition.

The strategic housing development scheme is made up of 125 three-bed townhouses, 74 three- and four-bed semi-detached homes, 66 two-bed townhouses, 12 two-bed duplexes, and 12 one-bed maisonettes.

The site, with an address at Ballymacaula, Drumbiggle, Keelty, Circular Rd, fronts the Ennis bypass link road between the roundabout near Ennis Golf Club and the roundabout on the N85 Lahinch Rd.

The appeals board granted planning permission after its inspector Colin McBride endorsed the scheme.

Inspector’s report

In his 130-page inspector’s report, Mr McBride said that the proposed development would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height, and quantum of development.

Mr McBride said the principle of development is acceptable as the site is suitably zoned for residential development and is serviced.

“I do not foresee that the development will negatively impact on the existing residential and visual amenities of the area,” said Mr McBride. “Suitable pedestrian infrastructure is available to serve the development.”

He endorsed the scheme despite the council recommending a refusal on four grounds.

Council recommendations

The council recommended refusal after pointing out that the scheme would contravene materially a zoning objective of Clare County Development Plan as the lands are zoned for low-density residential use.

It also recommended refusal on the basis that the development’s design, layout, parking, public and private open space layout would not provide for an appropriate standard of residential amenity for occupiers.

The council also recommended refusal having regard to the scale of the development and the location of the site which is at a remove from Ennis town centre.

It also found that the scheme would constitute a traffic hazard and would negatively impact on vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Eight third-party submissions were made and the locals contended that the proposal is excessive in density and a material contravention of development plan policy. The objectors claimed that the development is out of character and scale at this location, which is rural in character.