Be still my beating heart: former heart surgeon's beloved €1.25m seaside home will get pulses racing

Baltimore, West Cork
€1.25m
Size
138 sq m (1,500 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
BER
G
Both houses have remained in their respective family hands since, until now, when Clooney comes to market.
Dr Hickey was the first surgeon to be made a Freeman of his native Cork city, in 1992, some 20 years after he was awarded the West Cork Man of the Year award in 1972. He was recognised for then-pioneering surgical achievements, and action to tackle the scourge of TB with support from Dr Noel Browne, who once had offered him a chauffeur driven car as he operated at one stage in three hospitals in Cork, Dublin and Castlereagh in Roscommon.
He passed away in 2005, and the Hickey family are now selling the detached, 1970s-built property, with its commanding and full views of many of the glories of Carbery’s 100 Isles, the Sound, Hackett’s Creek, past Baltimore port, and down to Church Strand.
Then there are the regularly passing ferries to Sherkin Island and Cape Clear, and every other imaginable craft, from ocean-crossing yachts, fleets of dinghies, and stand-up paddle boards and kayaks. There are seals and dolphins too.
There’s only a handful of homes on Baltimore’s Coney Island, and a number are in the hands of the same families for generations, several in compound-like clusters, while there’s a locally-recommended 3km walk out towards the end of Coney Island from Baltimore pier, with variations up the hill behind to the iconic white Beacon, Baltimore’s emblem.
The site — likely to be one of Coney Island’s best — is 0.6 of an acre, with sheltered sections and semi-tropical plants such as Windmill Palms, Embothrium, and the Flame Tree thrive. The split level house has a south-westerly aspect, with most of its accommodation on the first floor and with a guest bedroom and bathroom at the lower ground.
The last recorded sale on Coney Island was five years ago, at €800,000 for a 2,200 sq ft home without water frontage.
VERDICT: By George, Clooney is only gorgeous, and the address, Coney Island, has a lyrical ring to it, evidenced by the Van Morrison lyric: “Wouldn’t it be great if it was like this all the time?”