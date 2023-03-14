City to County: A €595,000 Maryborough penthouse or 3-bed Beaumont home 

Bidding already up towards its €595,000AMV via an online tracking monitor is No 36, Douglas House, a modern three-bedroomed, penthouse apartment, built in the grounds of the period Douglas House, off Maryborough Hill, and with city views thanks to its height.

The main period house (pic, below) had been home for years to the Horgan family, livestock exporters, and horse and cattle owners, who sold up in the mid-2000s and saw their original 19th century home converted to apartments, and a number of new builds constructed in the grounds, in cedar, render, and stone-clad three-storey buildings among the trees.

No 36, on the top of the new building and one of just two penthouses here, has three access points to terraces/balconies, has a C1 BER, underfloor heating (via gas,) and dual aspect main living area with dining space at the far end, plus more casual dining in the kitchen. There are No 36 has two bathrooms, with a jetted bath in the main one.

The selling agent for the three-bed penthouse (two doubles and a single) is Mark Rose of Rose Property Services, who had it under offer at €560,000 this week, noting it’s within a walk of Douglas village, Maryborough House Hotel, and Douglas Golf Club, while it has basement parking and lift access and so is quite ‘future-proofed’ for all ages, says Mr Rose.

The Price Register shows 29 sales at Douglas House, with just one to date since 2012 making over €400,000. No 20 made €440,000, back in 2020, but the register doesn’t distinguish between sizes, bedrooms tally, or whether they are in the main house or new build.

VERDICT: Secure setting within landscaped grounds.

Skibbereen, Co Cork €140,000 Size 73 sq m (785 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER G

With the long-overdue return to village and town living, and living over the shop and/or pub options, it seems like the time might be right to cast an eye over the very affordable No 4 Townshend Street, in the centre of West Cork’s Skibbereen, 200 metres from Main Street.

Facing the busy and chic O’Neill cafe and coffee spot which is in an attractively converted old shop with original ‘O’Neill’ signage on the long, urban mixed-use Townshend Street, the currently more down-at-heel No 4 is guided at €140,000 by auctioneer Michael McKenna, who says it needs ‘significant upgrading but also offers a range of options to prospective buyers.’

Near the Ludgate hub, the Uilinn Arts Centre and the Saturday farmers’ market site via the adjacent Mardyke St, No 4 is a former shop and is currently divided into two one-bed units.

Mr McKenna says it could be turned back into a house or bought by someone who operates a retail outlet at ground level and lives overhead.

“As another option, a buyer could always rent the ground floor and live upstairs,’’ he adds.

VERDICT: Affordable and centrally located. Would-be buyers should check out if it qualifies for recently-improved grants for renovating older and run-down properties.

Midleton, East Cork €270,000 Size 107 sq m (1,151 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C3

Planning permission has already been granted for an attic conversion and a rear extension at No 26 Lauriston, so home hunters that like the price, and think they may like to extend in the next few years, have a lot of the legwork done for them.

The permission was only granted last May and runs for five years, so plenty of time to move in and decide down the line.

Interested buyers better hurry though as No 26, The Park, Midleton, is already under offer at €10,000 above the €270,000 asking price. Selling agent Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties says it’s a fine semi-d, lived in by owner/occupiers for the past 15 years.

“The location is second to none, in a cul de sac, just off the Dungourney Road, and just five minutes to Midleton town centre,” Mr Kennedy says. There’s a good choice of schools nearby too.

No 26, built in 1999, has had the walls pumped with insulation and has a credible C3 energy rating. The rear garden, with patio, backs onto Midleton Rugby Club, ruling out residential development to the rear. Accommodation at No 26 includes kitchen diner, sitting room, family room, guest WC downstairs and three bedrooms, one ensuite, plus family bathroom upstairs.

VERDICT: Conveniently located home with the bonus of planning in place for expansion.

Beaumont, Cork €420,000 Size 125 sq m (1,345 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER F

Most of the homes along Beaumont’s Woodvale Road have undergone some form of modification over the years, mainly involving garage conversions, of varying quality and styles. For growing families back then, this kind of extension was the path of least resistance and least financial strain.

No 75 incorporated its garage and in doing so, gained a office/playroom, a utility and a WC. At 1,345 sq ft, it’s a solid house but would definitely benefit from an upgrade.

As it stands, its energy rating is a lowly F, so whoever buys is probably looking at investment in insulation. It’s par for the course for buyers of these mid-20th century suburban homes and external wraps are ten-a-penny in suburbs like Beaumont and nearby Ballintemple and Ballinlough.

The cost of this type of work can be offset by grants but in the case of Beaumont, its offset too by the location. As selling agent Stuart O’Grady says “it doesn’t get better than this” — close to Cork City, to Blackrock village, to the glowing Marina, to schools and sporting facilities and greenway.

Another perk of No 75, called Mizen, after Ireland’s most south-westerly point, is its exceptional large rear garden, which is nicely private. Indoors is dated but livable - two reception rooms, a kitchen-diner, three bedrooms, two bathrooms - and it is possible to do things incrementally.

Mr O’Grady is guiding at €420,000 and predicts strong first-time buyer interest.

VERDICT: Expect it to be busy. A good house in a genuinely sought-after location.