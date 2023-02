When viewers come up the approach steps to the canary yellow front door and topiary at 2 Westbourne Terrace, and turn around, they’ll be smitten. “It sells itself,” says auctioneer Brendan Bowe of the setting and views from this 19th-century Crosshaven home.

He just listed No 2 Westbourne, the middle house in a terrace of just three alongside the former Grand Hotel and facing the water and marinas by the Royal Cork Yacht Club this week “and the phone has been ringing off, and the emails are pinging since”.

It’s the essence of Crosshaven in so many ways: a period-era home (it’s thus BER exempt) just above the Lower Road, on the village side of the turn up the Upper Road by the Grand Hotel, built in a setting that took off as a leisure location in the mid to late 1800s, with the Grand Hotel opening in the 1880s, and followed by a rail line at the start of the 1900s.

The vendor of No 2 dates this property to the 1890s, and thus Victorian (heading into the later, Edwardian era too) and says the trio at Westbourne were built by the Hayes family, quite possibly related to the Hayes family that built the Palladian Crosshaven House in 1769, the village’s stunning architectural centrepiece.

It has been a well-kept investment property in the past decade or so, and the Price Register shows No 2 Westbourne selling in 2012 for a recorded €270,000: it’s now guided at €425,000 by Brendan Bowe, and given the immediate surge of interest and requests for viewings it may well make, or surpass, the aimed for 50% value uplift over the past decade.

The calls so far are coming from the UK, Cork and the Crosshaven locality and it’s likely the UK/London enquiries are from Cork people who’ve been living and working away and would relish the chance to come ‘home’ to a seaside and coastal setting, within a half an hour’s commute or so from the city and international airport.

Inside, No 2’s quite lovely, and quite original, with a deep bay window with wood panelling inside, perfect for a sit-in vantage point looking over ‘the dock of the bay’, Owenabue estuary and myriad yacht masts at the marinas and at moorings.

The two main ground floor reception rooms, front and back, are linked/divided by sliding pocket doors, there are picture rails, some original floor tiles, original brasses on the outer front door, original internal doors and handles, good ceiling heights, and a clean kitchen and bathroom with shower over the bath ... easily a step above your standard ex-rental.

It’s got just over 150 sq m or 1,600 sq ft, with unusual steps from the first floor up to an attic room with sunken seating area and Velux to the back, while the steps themselves hold handy storage presses underneath, with further storage under the stairs on the ground level also.

There are four first-floor bedrooms, main bathroom plus separate shower room as well as a ground-floor guest WC, so the spec is pretty good overall. A number of the windows have been replaced in the past with pvc double glazing, whilst heating is a mix of central heating and electric radiators on the upper levels. Most of the property’s external space is to the front, but of course best for the views, while behind is little more than a courtyard, with a separate property behind Westbourne Terrace, off the Upper Road.

There’s a tiered front garden, with private off-street parking and further parking across the Lower Road by the water, just past the 1720-founded RCYC which moved to its present Crosshaven location only in the 1960s.

VERDICT: Solid home, super setting and vista towards Currabinny and over water, with constant waterborne activity in Westbourne’s frame.