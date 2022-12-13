Opportunity for a new development at  Glanmire's 1960s Duneen  

THE chance to build new homes on a central, accessible site in Cork's Glanmire has come too the open market - zoned for residential usage.

Offered with a €750,000 AMV is Dooneen, a 1960s detached two storey home at Sallybrook Glanmire, on a 1.4 acre site.

It could take a small number of detached homes, or alternatively a scheme of up to 20 units, based on high density ratios of 35 to the hectare, or some number in between.

The current property, towards the front of the site is E1 rated, and selling agents Gillian McDonnell and Paul Hannon of Sherry FitzGerald say it's an excellent development opportunity, accessible and close to the Hazelwood and Crestfield centres and SuperValu.

Near a bus stop, it has dual frontage, to the R615 thru' road to the east and behind to a small roadway serving private dwellings. Zoning status is ' Sustainable Residential Neighborhoods’.

The property is being sold 'as is' (ie without an active planning grant) with the benefit of the residential development zoning and "excellent potential for either a number of larger one-off homes or a medium density scheme."

Meanwhile, the date passed this Tuesday for offers/expressions of interest on a 0.84 acre site by the Crestfield Centre, being sold on behalf of the Glanmire parish: it had carried a €350,000 AMV.

Details : Sherry FitzGerald 021-4243041.

