If the walls of €450k Old Stone Barn could only talk, they'd have soapy tales to tell

|
Skibbereen, West Cork
|
€450,000
|
Size
|
14 sq m 91,500 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
C2
HE Old Stone Barn wears its heart on its sleeve: there’s no mistaking the fact it’s made of stone, as sections of its walls are stripped back, inside and outside, contrasting with white plaster, to show just how original and careful its creation was, day one.
Since first built a century and a half ago, this house with conjoined former barn has gone through quite a number of changes.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Warburtons did a series of old stone house renewals in West Cork, many of them - like this one at the time - brought back from ruinous states.
They had a website ‘cottagesforcouples,’ and the online site’s ‘romance tending toward the raunchy’ theme was unashamed: rose petals strewn on beds, bottles of bubbly to hand, mood lighting and jacuzzi baths and/or double showers in the bedrooms.
Selling it now, after its not one but two considerable renovations, is auctioneer Pat Maguire: he guides at €450,000 (roughly halfway between the 2002-2003 levels) and it has received immediate inquiries for viewings.
Back in 2002, when the Old Stone Barn got its first splash here, it had its wetroom/bedrooms downstairs and its living quarters up above.
Now, the well’s more likely to be used for watering the garden, as the occupants of many years have been into veg growing and all things green, on their immaculate c 0.8 of an acre of grounds with glasshouse, while the space out the front which once hosted an outdoor hot-tub under an awning is now a slate-roofed sun-room, with wood-clad lower section.
They also put in a very large lock-up steel shed (10 metres by 6m) by the approach section, and made full use of their home in the interim, jobs all done, and are now returning to family in the UK.
