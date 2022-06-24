Greenpark's €550k Grand Design is in tune with rural east Cork and harbour locale





IT’S nearly 20 years since the original design for this East Cork home was sketched, for a sweet site, on a family farm, by an architect member of the farm homestead clan.

Discrete and eye-engaging entrance

And, having been slowly delivered, and worked further with, it’s only gotten better over time, snuggling into an already mature roadside site, overlooking the best of tillage land, currently waving crops of barley, all within a walk of pretty Aghada village whilst, a small bit further to the east, is Cork Harbour and watersports by the pier.

The reason it looks so good is down to the sensitivity of the design and build materials, picking up on barn-like buildings, the siting and aspect, and the way it’s laid out in two slender blocks. They are sort of V-shaped, with a link between day and night-time sections: in fact, it’s the type of floor plan that has gained a wider currency in more recent years with planners who like to reduce the scale of one-offs in rural settings especially, seeming to lap up shapes like ’H’s and ‘V’s and ‘L’s.

Light everywhere

It works, so well, here at Greenpark, Upper Aghada.

It’s quietly assured; it doesn’t shout ‘look at me!’ — but yet is the sort of design that will have appreciative motorists slowing down when passing and getting an engaging, fleeting glimpse past the landscaped entry, and garnering quiet admiration from passers-by, and those who like a bit of architecture in the field.

Now, Greenpark can be someone else’s, as it’s just coming to market, in rude good health.

Auctioneer James Colbert has what seems to be the most pleasant of tasks lining this 2,500 sq ft four-bed home up with new occupants: he admits to loving it himself, and would happily move and live there in the morning, he says.

Upstairs at Upper Aghada

This has been the hands-on home of Essex man Alex Stephens and his wife Jennie, and the so-handily set 0.6 acre site came to them via Jennie’s folks, the O’Briens, who have farmed here for generations. Designer was sibling and architect Andrew O’Brien, who clearly knows the location backwards, and in fact this was his first one-off commission, since followed by a wide range dotted around East Cork in particular.

Several of his one-offs have featured in these pages as stand-alone stories or ‘for sale’ features and this home was among the former, back in 2010, having been outlined after years of Alex and Jennie perusing similar spreads in the Irish Examiner, in numerous magazines and TV shows like Grand Designs, to hone their own aesthetic and work out details with architect Andrew.

Work started on site in 2003, and it was built in timber frame from the company IGM, erected by Declan Devoy and then with sizeable elevations clad in Douglas Fir sheeting as Alex and Jennie drove on, via direct labour, moving in in 2005 and doing other bits afterwards, tweaking along the way.

Most recent changes include updating bathroom tiling and décor, retiling the kitchen floor in porcelain (there’s underfloor heating), upgrading heating to air-to-water in 2018, and adding an all-weather garden room, fully wood-panelled, in a sunspot for evening light, and sun balming.

This latest addition is a classic indoor/outdoor room, done by Alex himself, in timber inside as well as outside: there’s a doorframe, but no door, as it’s a place to savour the weather, they say — and their two dogs, pampered mutts who pretty much have full run of it by day when not in their secure compound in the immaculate grounds tend to agree.

Welcoming embrace and warm wood

Greenpark’s an immediately welcoming sort of place, entered at the mid-point between the wings and straight into a wide link corridor, with a noticeable lack of internal doors in and around the day-time rooms and sections.

The idea, as noted before, was “to welcome visitors with open arms,” said architect, Andrew O’Brien, and his embracing design allows for a home with a very wide way of living, for a couple, family and all sizes in between.

Originally designed pretty much as a single storey home, there’s now a very long first floor multi-purpose room in the bedroom wing, maybe as much as 50’ end to end, dormer in style and with asymmetric roof pitches and a slight curve to one ceiling. Here, the real visual joy is the wide spiral stairs in hardwood, with curving low wall above, done in the thinnest ply, boards and then plastered — not at all easy to achieve such a finish with.

Curves in all the right places

The stairs were sourced from Cork firm Talitech, Alex fitted them and the surround and then his brother Phil came over the East Cork to give the professional plaster finish to it all.

Alex’s own carpentry handiwork also features around several windows, where he framed the internal shapes of windows of various shapes (such as the main living room’s c 16’ wide feature window) with birch ply. This projects about a third of an inch from the window reveals, showing the lamination. It’s a lovely touch and finish: “we saw it on Grand Designs and copied it,” they say.

Just about everything here has been minded, or upgraded, and now the couple would like to do a different makeover job on a different property, one just a few fields away from where they are now, next to other family members (and by another Andrew O’Brien design).

Auctioneer James Colbert guides the B3-rated 2,500 sq ft home at €550,000 and starts viewings from this weekend, stressing the quality of the design, the high standard of fit-out and finish yet one cleverly done with a good eye for a smart buy. Various bits have come from the likes of Habitat, IKEA and B&Q, but it looks like they’ve picked the best of it, with lots of oak in view as a sort of common material.

Gloss and sheen in red IKEA kitchen, bought in the UK in the early 2000s and still fresh as new

Definitely not oak, though, is the bright red gloss kitchen, picked up in IKEA in the UK when the build was starting off (built-ins in the main bedroom had come from the UK also, and the kitchen (and utility with matching units) still manages to look brand new and quite contemporary, all offset by the recently upgraded porcelain tiled floor.

This was chosen to look a bit like polished concrete and was expertly laid over several slight internal level changes, with the dining section up a few steps from the kitchen, separated by a low wall divide, topped with the same birch ply as surrounds some of the windows.

The main living room has a Stovax stove, the first floor multi-use room has another, smaller stove on a plinth by a gable window, and the rest of the property’s heating comes via the air to water set up, helping to garner the house a very credible B1 BER.

Outstanding in its fields

Viewers on the home hunt in East Cork are likely to be taken by the individuality, but also by the practicality, the floor plan just seems to work so well, while the visual impact is down to so many other factors, including windows of a wide mix of sizes and style (a number are by Scandi company Vrogum) with the largest opes to the south for solar gain and farm vista views.

VERDICT: outstanding in its field, rooted to the agricultural locale on landscaped gardens, and with Cork harbour and beaches within a few minutes drive, or a bike ride away.