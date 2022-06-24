Greenpark's €550k Grand Design is in tune with rural east Cork and harbour locale

|
Upper Aghada, East Cork
|
€550,000
|
Size
|
234 sq m (2,500 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B1
And, having been slowly delivered, and worked further with, it’s only gotten better over time, snuggling into an already mature roadside site, overlooking the best of tillage land, currently waving crops of barley, all within a walk of pretty Aghada village whilst, a small bit further to the east, is Cork Harbour and watersports by the pier.
The reason it looks so good is down to the sensitivity of the design and build materials, picking up on barn-like buildings, the siting and aspect, and the way it’s laid out in two slender blocks. They are sort of V-shaped, with a link between day and night-time sections: in fact, it’s the type of floor plan that has gained a wider currency in more recent years with planners who like to reduce the scale of one-offs in rural settings especially, seeming to lap up shapes like ’H’s and ‘V’s and ‘L’s.
Auctioneer James Colbert has what seems to be the most pleasant of tasks lining this 2,500 sq ft four-bed home up with new occupants: he admits to loving it himself, and would happily move and live there in the morning, he says.
Work started on site in 2003, and it was built in timber frame from the company IGM, erected by Declan Devoy and then with sizeable elevations clad in Douglas Fir sheeting as Alex and Jennie drove on, via direct labour, moving in in 2005 and doing other bits afterwards, tweaking along the way.
Greenpark’s an immediately welcoming sort of place, entered at the mid-point between the wings and straight into a wide link corridor, with a noticeable lack of internal doors in and around the day-time rooms and sections.
The stairs were sourced from Cork firm Talitech, Alex fitted them and the surround and then his brother Phil came over the East Cork to give the professional plaster finish to it all.
Auctioneer James Colbert guides the B3-rated 2,500 sq ft home at €550,000 and starts viewings from this weekend, stressing the quality of the design, the high standard of fit-out and finish yet one cleverly done with a good eye for a smart buy. Various bits have come from the likes of Habitat, IKEA and B&Q, but it looks like they’ve picked the best of it, with lots of oak in view as a sort of common material.
Definitely not oak, though, is the bright red gloss kitchen, picked up in IKEA in the UK when the build was starting off (built-ins in the main bedroom had come from the UK also, and the kitchen (and utility with matching units) still manages to look brand new and quite contemporary, all offset by the recently upgraded porcelain tiled floor.
The main living room has a Stovax stove, the first floor multi-use room has another, smaller stove on a plinth by a gable window, and the rest of the property’s heating comes via the air to water set up, helping to garner the house a very credible B1 BER.