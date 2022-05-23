Starter Homes: ‘Charm and personality’ in Cork city for €295,000

THE collection of framed prints and posters in the hallway of 3 East View Terrace off Quaker Rd is an immediate giveaway that the mid-terrace three-bed may be owner occupied.

The owners in question have been there since 2002, when their home last featured on the pages of Property & Home — then freshly upgraded and overhauled, and carrying a guide of €195,000.

In the intervening years the owners have reroofed their 1900s-built house, put in a modern shower room, added attic insulation and a stove — and also collected framed prints and did quite a bit of surfing judging by the number of boards in the garden.

On the market with a guide of €295,000, the property is once again proving attractive to buyers looking for affordable properties within an easy walking distance of the city centre.

“It’s got charm and personality,” says auctioneer Áine McLoughlin of AML Property, noting that the C1 BER rating is good for a property of its age.

There is 850 sq ft of living space including an open-plan kitchen/living/dining space and a bathroom at ground level. The three upstairs bedrooms include an en suite one that has been turned into a TV/music room.

“We are getting good viewings from young couples who want to live close to the city centre and bidding has already gone up to €301,000,” reveals Ms McLoughlin.

VERDICT: Centrally located and quirky.

Ballincurra, Midleton €225,000 Size 71 sq m (770 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER C1

THE gardens of 144 Maple Woods at Ballinacurra in Midleton have quite an unexpected number of trees for ones belonging to a modern two bed townhouse.

The small garden area at the front has quite a sizable Eucalyptus tree, while the owners have planted a cherry blossom, a bay tree, a maple and a hydrangea bush to give themselves shade and a bit of colour in the back garden.

Hegarty Properties say both the house and the gardens have been lovingly cared for by the owners who have put in a smart high gloss kitchen and also installed an insert stove.

Built in 2006, the house has 775 sq ft of living space which includes a galley style kitchen and an open plan living dining space as well as a guest WC. The first floor has a modern bathroom and two bedrooms.

Described by auctioneer Adrianna Hegarty as glamorous, the property has chandelier-style lighting in many rooms. Located just over 2.5 km from Midleton, it has two reserved parking spaces in addition to its well-planted gardens.

The agents say it’s getting lots of viewings from single people and young couples eager to become home owners instead of tenants. Bidding has gone well above the €225,000 guide and, by the start of this week, had reached €249,000.

Earlier this year No 166 Maple Woods — another two bed mid terrace house listed with Hegarty Properties, sold for €254,000 — €59,000 above its guide.

The Property Price Register shows that when it was new back in 2014, No 144 Maple Woods originally sold for €92,900.

VERDICT: A beautifully kept house and garden— and in a location that’s obviously popular.

Cobh, Co Cork €260,000 Size 75sq m (807sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER E2

Freshly painted to look its best for viewers, No 2 Orilia Terrace in Cobh is a three-bed mid-terrace house with a guide of €260,000.

Located within a 10-minute walk from the town centre, the property is on the market with Frank V Murphy auctioneers, which expects most of viewers to be first-time buyers.

Dating from the 1850s, it has been upgraded and modernised but its E2 BER rating will need improving.

There’s 807 sq ft of accommodation including a living/dining room, small kitchen, and bathroom downstairs, and three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

VERDICT: Affordable property near Cobh harbour.

Mayfield, Cork City €250,000 Size 84 sq m (911 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER D1

Offers of €250,000 are being sought for this 1980s-built three-bed semi at 17 City View Mews in Mayfield.

Sherry FitzGerald says the location within a short driving distance from Cork city centre and Blackpool and Ballyvolane shopping centres is a key selling point.

Accommodation includes a tiled kitchen-diner with high gloss units, a living room, a utility room, three bedrooms and a bathroom. The house has a private driveway and to the rear a split level patio garden.

VERDICT: Expected to appeal to first-time buyers.