Bookenders in West Cork as Hilary Mantel joins David Mitchell as Ardfield village neighbours

TALK about a high-pressure book club – a small West Cork seaside ‘hamlet’ can now boast of not just one, but two world-renowned literary writers with Booker prize links as ‘locals’ - Hilary Mantel and David Mitchell.

Two-times Booker prize winner and writer of historical fiction Hilary Mantel, who won in 2009 for Wolf Hall, and again in 2012 for a sequel Bring up the Bodies was in West Cork this week, concluding a swift house purchase in Ardfield, near Clonakilty.

She and her husband Gerald McEwan have been staying in Dunmore House Hotel overlooking Inchydoney, concluding the €710,000 purchase of a 23-year old, 2,600 sq ft four-bed bungalow at Farran, Ardfield, with a sweep of wild Atlantic ocean and Galley Head lighthouse views.

The 2,600 sq ft bungalow at elevated Ardfield went sale agreed within two days of going on the market with a €700,000 AMV

Ironically, elevated Ardfield on a ridge by the windy Atlantic translates as high-field and has become known for attracting ‘blow-ins’ as new residents.

Ms Mantel, aged 69, has lived and worked from Devon for a number of years producing highly acclaimed works, many garlanded in awards: she was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for services to literature in 2014.

Skin in the game: Dame Hilary Mantel visiting a tannery during the filming of Return to Wolf Hall

She has had over 1.5 million print book sales of what grew to a lengthy trilogy (Wolf Hall, Bring up the Bodies and The Mirror & the Light, also booker-nominated) on the life and times of Thomas Cromwell, a minister to Henry Vlll. She has Irish ancestry on both sides, but grew up in Cheshire in the UK and has not previously been connected to West Cork where she’s now due to set up home.

Neither the property’s selling agent, Henry O’Leary, nor the property’s vendors, would confirm Ms Mantel as the next occupant of the ‘sale agreed’ property – which, coincidentally, has several wolf-sized dogs now packing up their dog beds after the agreed sale.

Author David Mitchell at Inchydoney, West Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Ms Mantel and her geologist husband Gerald will become near-neighbours of twice Booker-nominated prolific writer David Mitchell, whose 2004 novel Cloud Atlas and the 2001-published number9dream each made the Booker prize shortlist, while his metafictional Cloud Atlas was also filmed, in 2012.

UK-born David Mitchell bought a modern home in Ardfield village in 2018, where he lives full-time with his Japanese-born wife Keiko Yoshida and their two children. He has been a guest author previously at the Bantry West Cork Literary Festival, and has also lived in Italy, and Japan.

Brought to Book? The leading writers Hilary Mantel and David Mitchell will live a mile apart at Ardfield, on the Wild Atlantic Way

Living a mile apart, the two hugely successful writers will book-end the coastal community of Ardfield where there’s a national school, a church, a tennis club, a GAA club, a soccer club, a rowing club and now a book club: published authors only need apply?