A dream seaside home in West Cork's Schull for €1.2m

|
Schull, West Cork
|
€1.2m
|
Size
|
130 sq m (1,400 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
E1
That’s 2.5km by car, but of course, it’s a tad shorter trip by boat (more likely a RIB now than punt with a Seagull outboard motor).
Auctioneer Colm Cleary of JLOK is handling Cois Farraige’s sale for a family living in the UK. They built it about 20 years ago as a holiday home, via Schull builder Timmy Barnett.
With a number of strong sales to his credit locally since Covid-19 struck, Colm Cleary says Cois Farraige is “the sort of place one dreams of owning: here’s your opportunity to make that dream a reality”. You just might need the dream Lotto win too?