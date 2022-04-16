Kingdom, power, and glorious view at A1-rated €750k Kenmare home

FOR many of us, it’s only taken a war, the burning threat (literally) of climate change and a global pandemic to drive home the message of just how vulnerable we are to outside influences in terms of our energy supply.

Others have shown more foresight, like the owner of this stunning South Kerry home. While he was at it, he set out a roadmap for what the rest of us could do, if only we were willing to shoulder some individual responsibility. He has been leading by example for years, and in the process, eliminated his use of fossil fuels, while also contributing clean energy to the national grid.

His achievement, he says, is borne of “energy wisdom” acquired by researching ways of becoming energy efficient and less damaging to the planet.

His quest for an energy efficient home goes back about two decades where he arrived here from the continent. He went on to set up stall in Kenmare and the property you see in these pictures, in Cappanacush East, outside Kenmare, is a rebuild of the original house, which took place over three years, from 2011-2014.

Interested in energy saving, they sought advice from local man Gerry Cunnane, whose company, Wind Water Solar Energy Systems, specialises in the design and installation of small scale renewable energy systems.

“We started with insulation. You have to think about basic stuff first. Then we researched supply of energy and we installed a windmill that we got in Scotland,” he says.

Over time, they introduced solar panels on the roof of their home and installed ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) panels to the rear, with Gerry at hand whenever they needed his advice. They also installed a geothermal pump which takes heat from the ground for their underfloor heating.

Having built on their “energy wisdom” over the years, they have now reached a point where they not only heat and light their own home the majority of the time, they also feed excess electricity, which they store in batteries, into the national grid. The only time they need to draw on the grid is if the batteries are depleted and sunshine and wind are at a minimum.

“That isn’t very often because the chances are that most of the time, you will have either wind or sunshine, or both,” says Ron Krueger of Engel & Völkers who is selling the Cappanacush home on behalf of the couple who are planning a return to the continent to be closer to family.

“80% of energy is being generated on site,” Mr Krueger adds.

So, with solar panels heating the water, PV panels and domestic windmill generating electricity, battery pack for generation/storage, geothermal heatpump for home heating and superb insulation, is it any wonder the house has an A1 energy rating?

“If every big property around the country had the same simple set up, we’d reduce our carbon footprint quite a lot,” Mr Krueger says. “What’s been done here at Cappanacush is quite visionary.” As the owners point out, it didn’t happen overnight, which perhaps played a part in the name they chose for their Kenmare home, “Ná Géill”, which loosely translates as “Don’t give up”.

For sure, you ‘ll never give up on the superb views from the four bed property.

Kenmare Bay is down the road

It looks straight out over Kenmare Bay towards the Caha Mountains.

Views from front terrace

Front terrace is partially covered in for enjoyment whatever the weather

Mr Krueger, who is guiding the 240 sq ft home at €795,000, says views are at a premium from the south-facing front terrace, which is partially covered, so you can sit out whatever the weather.

Probably the next best viewing point is the 55 sq m living-cum-dining room, which as Mr Krueger points out, has “a tremendous sense of space” and two sets of French doors leading onto that glorious terrace.

Double doors in large living room

Dining area

Living room

Living room

The kitchen and one of four double bedrooms have bay-facing views too.

Kitchen with bay views

“Ná Géill” is beautifully laid out, inside and out. Three of the bedrooms are ensuite, one has a dressing room and one is currently being used as a home office/snug.

Home office/snug

Main bedroom

Home office/snug

There’s a large utility and store and a guest WC inside the entrance porch. The bathrooms are all high spec.

High spec bathroom

Mr Krueger says it’s essentially a bungalow and may appeal to someone with reduced mobility. The only steps are two that lead to a sunken living room.

Outdoors is landscaped to the front “with low maintenance in mind” says Mr Krueger, which may appeal to those looking for a “lock and leave” holiday home.

Landscaping out front

Out back has been left in its natural state, with an outbuilding for storage/plantroom/workshop.

The owner believes Ná Géill will appeal to families “or a couple like us, interested in energy efficiency”, with the bonus of unspoilt countryside, just a 10-minute drive from picturesque Kenmare town. After you’ve torn yourself away from that front terrace, there’s a wealth of outdoor pursuits: the Kerry Way is down the road; so is Templenoe Pier, popular for swimming. You’ll be spoilt for magnificent beaches, great pubs and restaurants, and for golfers, there’s the Ring of Kerry and Kenmare golf courses.

For an overseas buyer, Kerry Airport is an hour’s drive and Cork Airport is an hour and a half away.

VERDICT: The benefits of an energy efficient home have never seemed more attractive. Will keep money in your pocket while also helping the planet. And you get to enjoy the views too.