Kingdom, power, and glorious view at A1-rated €750k Kenmare home

Kenmare, South Kerry
€795,000
Size
247 sq m (2,660 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
BER
A1
FOR many of us, it’s only taken a war, the burning threat (literally) of climate change and a global pandemic to drive home the message of just how vulnerable we are to outside influences in terms of our energy supply.
It looks straight out over Kenmare Bay towards the Caha Mountains.
Mr Krueger, who is guiding the 240 sq ft home at €795,000, says views are at a premium from the south-facing front terrace, which is partially covered, so you can sit out whatever the weather.
The kitchen and one of four double bedrooms have bay-facing views too.
There’s a large utility and store and a guest WC inside the entrance porch. The bathrooms are all high spec.
Mr Krueger says it’s essentially a bungalow and may appeal to someone with reduced mobility. The only steps are two that lead to a sunken living room.
Out back has been left in its natural state, with an outbuilding for storage/plantroom/workshop.
: The benefits of an energy efficient home have never seemed more attractive. Will keep money in your pocket while also helping the planet. And you get to enjoy the views too.