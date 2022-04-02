€275,00 Aghada 3-bed represents a second chance for first time buyers

ONLY a foolhardy individual would bet against a fast sale of No 18 Siddons Court.

Its neighbour, No 19, appeared here four short weeks ago and is already at final contract stage, for close to €300,000, from a starting guide of €240,000.

No 18 is out of the traps now, with a higher guide of €275,000, reflecting demand and short supply.

Like its neighbour, it’s extremely well presented and has the same gorgeous harbour views. Treated to a new kitchen three years ago, it’s been lovingly maintained by the young couple who bought it in 2017 for €203,000, according to the Property Price Register.

New kitchen

With family expanding (a newborn has entered the fray), they are looking for something bigger. They plan to stay local as they enjoy the laidback lifestyle/numerous beaches easily reached/watersports and tennis/5km waterfront People’s Path, between Rostellan and Whitegate.

Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties makes a return (also the agent for No 19) and he says it’s an “impeccably presented three bed townhouse" with a south-facing, low-maintenance rear garden.

Low maintenance rear garden

Accommodation includes that new kitchen diner with a sliding glass door to the rear and a sitting room with harbour view.

Sliding door to rear

Living room

Bathrooms equal bedrooms in number.

Bedroom

No 18 is in a quiet residential development, just 22 homes, built in 2001, overlooking a communal green, with residents chipping in €50 a year towards upkeep.

Siddons Court

VERDICT: Anyone late to the party for No 19 can get in on the action this time. Ideal for first time buyers/young couples/downsizers.