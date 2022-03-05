Attractive in Aghada

A SEDUCTIVE lifestyle and picturesque environs are two of the major draws for anyone considering a move to Aghada.

They were what drew the buyer to No 19 Siddons Court seven years ago when she fell in love with the East Cork harbourside village.

“Even though I spent a lot of my childhood in West Cork, I prefer the East. I love the lifestyle down here. It’s not as touristy or as overrun as West Cork,” she says.

Her decision to sell up was a tough one - “I’m doing so very reluctantly,” she says, but a move closer to family beckons.

The home she leaves behind is in mint condition and a hit among potential buyers.

In fact on the very first day of viewings, an offer came in at €20,000 over the asking price, and since then, it’s climbed to €285,000, up from the guide price of €240,000. Kyle Kennedy, the selling agent on behalf of Hegarty Properties, says it will be a contest between first time buyers and downsizers for No 19.

“We are seeing people from opposite ends of the spectrum — people starting out and also more mature buyers looking to trade down. It’s between those two groups really. In fact the highest bidder at the moment is someone who wants to downsize,” he says.

The vendor believes No 19 may also appeal to investors.

“The rent is fantastic in Aghada so the buyer could be a landlord,” she says.

Her home is bright and airy and exhibits none of the wear and tear you might expect to find in a 20-year-old property.

Mr Kennedy says it’s in terrific nick and that the harbour views from the front-facing rooms of the three-bed, terraced home are stunning.

“When you are sitting on the couch in the living room, the view straight ahead is right across the harbour to East Ferry and Marlogue in Cobh,” he says.

Fortunately, someone had the prescience to ensure those views could also be enjoyed from the back room by installing double doors between the living room and the rear, open-plan kitchen diner. More double doors to the outside ensure plenty of natural light floods into the diner.

The owner deserves kudos too for garden presentation. Out back, which benefits from a southerly aspect, is divided into two sections, a kind of sunken patio just off the kitchen diner and then a couple of steps up to lawn and raised beds with well-chosen flowers and shrubs, and a tidy gravel path to a barna shed. It’s a lovely outdoor space, ideal for summer entertaining.

The estate itself is well cared for, just 22 homes, townhouses in the main, and the vendor says there’s a strong Residents Association, and they keep it immaculate, in return for a small annual contribution of €50.

The strong sense of community was, for her, one of the pleasant surprises of moving to Aghada.

“It’s something I only became aware of after I moved there. It’s like old school Ireland, where you can knock on a neighbour’s door if you run out of milk,” she says.

She’s made the most of the amenities down East too, from the beaches such as Inch (five minute drive) to scenic walks (the People’s Path, a 5km buggy-friendly walk from nearby Rostellan to Whitegate village). And there’s any number of watersports to choose from. Aghada itself has the essentials — a convenience store, a bar and restaurant, a pharmacy. Saleen National School, well-got in the area, is nearby too.

Cork city is a half hour drive away and Midleton is just 10 minutes away.

Mr Kennedy believes the 98 sq m home, where one bedroom is currently a home office, and where the main bedroom is ensuite, will make an ideal first time buy.

VERDICT: A sweet starter home in a pretty location with a nice lifestyle on offer.