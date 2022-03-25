A plus-size family home on in vogue Model Farm Road is yours for €800,000

HOUSE prices are bombproof on Model Farm Road thanks to the unassailable location, near hospitals, third level education institutions and the city. The proof is in the pudding: the very first house sale on the road in 2022 topped the €1m mark. Featured in these pages, Suncroft, a 1930s 2,250 sq ft Arts-and-Crafts-style home on an acre, sold for €1.3m, via Sherry FitzGerald.

The trend is continuing. At Vailima, a new seven-house development at the city end of Model Farm Road, No 5, a 5-bed 2,540 sq ft home, has just sold with Johnny O’Flynn of SherryFitz for €1.125m (it featured here too, with a €1.1m asking price). A second larger unit in the high-end scheme is believed to have sold for even more.

Vailima, Model Farm Road

Official confirmation of what buyers paid in Vailima has not yet made it to the Property Price Register, but it does show that 10 properties have breached the €1m mark on Model Farm Road since 2010.

Into this febrile market comes 1940s Slane Lodge, a detached dormer bungalow that sold four years ago for €610,000 and is back with the same agent now, Johnny O’Flynn, at a guide price of €800,000.

Slane Lodge, Model Farm Road

It will attract traders-up, most likely a family, possible one with intergenerational needs, as it has a granny flat, with separate access.

Slane Lodge

The house itself, at the junction of Bishopstown Avenue and Convent Lane, was originally a flat-roof design but previous owners added a pitched roof to create a dormer. The same owners later relocated to a new home, built at the end of what was a very large rear garden at Slane Lodge, while ensuring that the original house retained a generous, quarter acre of its own.

There’s accommodation aplenty - five bedrooms, three reception rooms.

Kitchen at Slane Lodge

Three of the bedrooms (one ensuite) are downstairs, and there’s a study downstairs too.

The remaining bedrooms are overhead, as well as a games room. The main bathroom is downstairs.

Anyone still stuck for space has the option of annexing the granny flat back into the main house. Or, as it has it’s own access, it could also be a home office or a clinic space, or a rental unit. It’s equipped with kitchenette, shower room and living/sleeping quarters.

Mr O’Flynn says the location is “superb”, close to the back gates of the CUH campus and to two reputable girls schools – St Catherine’s primary school and Mount Mercy secondary school.

VERDICT: Star rating when it comes to location. A sizeable family home with granny flat bonus. An upgrade would enhance it.