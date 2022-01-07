Bungalow bliss and pizza pzzazz in €475k Bantry beauty spot

|
Bantry, West Cork
|
€475,000
|
Size
|
230 sq m (2,460 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B3
Built just over 40 years ago, Cois Abhann has seen the family that built it raised and reared in comfort, with amenable grounds that now include outdoor party/dining areas, multi-purpose work/play areas, and a cob or clay oven, perfectly placed to catch evening rays of sunshine, enjoying views over Bantry Bay, Whiddy island, and out to the Caha Mountains.
In walk-in condition, and in an area noted for hill and coastal walks among archaeological remains and scenic panoramas, it’s quite the catch. It’s now up for sale for the first time and is an adaptable, ready-made, and reworked job for a new family to colonise and enjoy.
Just light the wood-fired pizza oven, and make yourself at home.
The vendor was in the construction business for decades, at a senior level with local firm Murnane & O’Shea, but is now retired. The design of this 1981-constructed timber-framed home is an adaptation he made of a Murnane & O’Shea design, making allowances for a first floor, which was installed in 1985.
It’s been a proper and productive workshop but, for any new occupants, this lofty space is highly adaptable, says Mr Crowley, and would be ideal as a home office, games room or, subject to planning, could be upgraded to guest accommodation/granny flat uses.
Despite its name, Cois Abhann (meaning riverside, in memory of a family holiday in Ballyferriter) is set high and dry, with nary a river or rivulet to be seen in its surrounds at Ardnageeny More, about 75m (240ft) above sea level. It’s just off one of the several roads leading back out of Bantry town, with a shoulder of exposed stone outcrops to its east, and the town within a walk, with town lighting coming out to meet it.
The property has two dedicated outdoor enjoyment areas, one at the rear off the kitchen, with a polycarbonate-sheet roofed and sheltered BBQ area, with composite decking, power supply, and seating, set off by some crisp zinc galvanised sheeting at the lower level as a design feature.
It’s made traditionally cosy too, thank to the presence of a wood-burning Boru stove, set on a black granite base and a plinth/hearth of salvaged mellow red brick, matched by chunky pitch pine beams, knackily set up with little niches for cleaning ash and storing logs.
The original clay oven had been put on galvanized sheet on top of a large old salvaged timber cable reel, the sort that readily makes a decent outdoor picnic table, but they have a fairly limited timespan once they fetch up in a domestic setting, so it was ‘moved on’ for something a bit more solidly based and crafted.
At midships level, just at the top of the stairs, which has walnut steps and handrail, is a home office, under a wide Velux that offers mighty (but, distracting if working) views over the town of Bantry, the bay, and the Caha hills out towards Glengarriff, only about 10 miles away past Ballylickey.
To the back, at ground level, is a kitchen/breakfast room, with a compact sun-room bay by the dining area, overlooking the rear patio and gardens for casual breakfasts and snacks. Units in the good-sized kitchen are sturdy, well-crafted, and in warm-hued pitch pine, with an underset, capacious ceramic Belfast sink, and a mix of gas hob and electric ovens.
Might the property’s next owners update the kitchen? Or, will they see past fashions and fads to realise just how well-crafted it is, in timeless, quality pitch pine done by Bantry Bespoke Joinery (the house proud vendor has been told to “let it go”)? In any case, it’s the sort of mini, ‘first-world’ quandary you might expect to see in a fluffed-up Dermot Bannon, or Hugh Wallace TV presentation... change the backdrop tiles for starters, maybe?
The bathroom has a slightly split level as a design feature (it’s also practical for piping), with a heated chrome towel rail, corner bathroom and separate, rainfall-type shower.
Space-wise though — apart from the main massive, bright living area — the main bedroom is a sort of individual suite in its own right, nearly 25ft by 12ft after tee-ing into the zinc front extension, with sitting/reading space by large sliding doors to the front deck/patio and, off to the side, there is an open walk thru’ to a dressing room with built-in shelving/wardrobes.
It has been deliberately left without its own en suite bathroom, as the high-spec main bathroom is only across the corridor from it. (Doors, by the way, down here are in walnut.)