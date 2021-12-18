Yes, there is such a thing as 'affordable' Schull

|
Schull, West Cork
|
€165,000
|
Size
|
70 sq m (750 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
G
In fact, a perusal of the Price Register shows as many as 130 property transactions with a Schull address over the past ten or more years selling for €175,000 or less, making up about one-third of the 370 documented sales showing up there.
Sure, there are the high-end ones. But, since 2010, only 25 Schull properties have made over €500,000, and nine of them went for over €700,000.
Then, there was Cuan Bán, the water-fronting former home of the late businessman Bernie Cahill, on the Colla Road, making €2.1 million three years ago, and now largely rebuilt.
The most valuable by a long shot must be the large home and second waterside building built 20 years back by wealthy philanthropists William and Judith Bollinger, straddling either side of the Colla Road, said to be linked under the road.
The couple even bought the former AIB bank branch in Schull’s most prominent setting, on a corner site, and are gifting it to the local community, part of a multi-million euro investment to turn it into an 80-seat cinema associated with the Fastnet Film Festival: a different sort of Fastnet flash of generosity?
You could hardly get anything more central in Schull, as this end-of terraced three-bed home is on the hill from Main Street down to the pier, and its selling agent Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde says it’s getting very good initial inquiries, despite the unseasonal time of year he has launched it at.
Other than that, rooms inside are the depth of the compact house, about 12’ from front to back.
Most windows have been replaced, with wood effect pvc double glazing, and there’s electric heating, with a lowly G BER.
VERDICT: Huge potential.