Matisse and Fr Ted references at classy €895,000 Edwardian redbrick 

WHAT do Henri Matisse and Fr Ted have in common? Nothing, unless you’re one of the owners of Clareville, whose choice of a knockout blue for the main bathroom was inspired by the French artist and whose use of a hand-held kitchen mixer to recreate that shade was worthy of an episode of Fr Ted. But then the woman of the house did work, in a nursing capacity, on the set of the popular Channel 4 sitcom after signing up for agency work upon her return from nursing in Australia many years ago.

The Matisse blue of their bathroom — and the freestanding bathtub itself, bought from a salvage yard and and taken to a car body shop to have it sprayed the perfect hue — is just one of a series of eye-catching pieces around their home where the works of various Limerick/Irish artists decorate the walls, most recently, Sligo woman Heidi Wickham’s “Spotted Dog”, a “lockdown” purchase, from the Kilbaha Gallery out on Co Clare’s glorious Loop Head.

Heidi Wickham's Spotted Dog

With a good eye for art and interior design — perhaps influenced by time spent working as a nurse at Limerick School of Art and Design — the woman of the house had no qualms about creating her own colour for her bathroom, mixing away with the kitchen blender until she arrived at the right colour, the same as one of Matisse’s blue nudes. She had the support of her husband.

“I didn’t like the colour that we bought so I thought I’d mix a few colours with the hand-beater and my husband said ‘Go for it’. It turned out well and so we painted the bathroom with it and threw the hand beater in the bin afterwards,” she says with a laugh.

A second bathroom is even more fabulous, huge in size, with another clawfoot standalone bath, this time painted to match the black and white Victorian tiles and the beautiful fireplace.

Fireplaces feature throughout the house - in bedrooms and reception rooms. There’s even a fireplace in what is now a very generous walk-in wardrobe, formerly a nursery.

The vendors have very fond memories of bringing newborns home to the warmth and cosiness of upstairs’ rooms where fires were lit back in the day.

Main bedroom with fireplace

Nowadays, with climate change high on the agenda, the upstairs fireplaces are purely decorative, and count among the many lovely original features of a period home designed by English architect William Clifford Smith, who also designed possibly the only listed sports building in Ireland, the architecturally stunning Shannon Rowing Club.

Shannon Rowing Club under repair

Mr Smith was given the commission for the clubhouse after winning an international competition and it was completed in 1905. He decided to stay on in Ireland and is responsible for some of Limerick city’s most striking buildings, such as the Belltable Arts Centre. He boarded for a time on the Ennis Road and is credited with building Clareville, which Buildings of Ireland describes as part of the early twentieth century development of Lansdowne Villas, homes indicative of “the middle class wealth in the city at the time”.

It’s certainly in a lovely setting, one of a conjoined pair, on a road where buyers actively seek out these Edwardian redbricks, of which there are about a dozen, according to selling agent Ailbhe O’Malley of Sherry FitzGerald.

Ms O’Malley, who is guiding 300 sq m, three-storey semi detached Clareville at €895,000, says a lot of buyers hold out for homes on this particular stretch of the Ennis Road, where the redbricks are in high demand.

“This particular one is very well laid out for family. Sometimes the reception rooms are good, but not so much the bedrooms, and vice versa. But in the case of Clareville, none of the accommodation is compromised. It’s a unique opportunity to buy a great home,” Ms O’Malley says.

She adds that like many late Victorian and Edwardian houses, the design incorporates a multitude of architectural detailing and she points out that Clareville retains original sash windows, door leaf, sidelights and overlight.

The current owners have lived at Clareville for 23 years and they describe it as “their dream home”. The man of the house is originally from Limerick, just 400 yards up the road from where he now lives. His wife is also from Limerick, but later moved to Dublin.

“I lived in a lovely old house in Ranelagh, also a redbrick, and when he wanted to return to Limerick, I said I would on the condition that he found something as nice. He did.”

The house was in fairly good nick - it had been rewired and replumbed around 1995 by the previous owners. When the current owners bought it a few years later, they also did some renovations, restoring the exceptionally pretty timber-framed entrance porch, replacing internal doors and installing a new kitchen circa 2005.

“The original kitchen was beautiful for its day, lots of pine and exposed walls, but we updated it about 15 years ago,” the owner says.

The previous owners had also extended the kitchen, where the current owners set about maximising natural light, adding a series of roof skylights as well as double doors to a large rear deck area, creating an easy segue between dining inside and out.

The original kitchen area is another fine space with a reconditioned Aga taking pride of place.

“It’s such a gem, at the heart of our home and such a workhorse, it never lets us down. The food always tastes delicious,” the woman of the house says.

The flow between downstairs rooms is excellent. You can see right through from the front main reception room via interconnecting double doors to what was the formal dining room, now more a teen hangout/music space, and on into the kitchen.

The reception rooms are typical of period homes: high ceilings, cornicing, marble fireplaces, original timber floors.

The hallway is beautiful too with its original tiling and high ceiling.

The owners say they’ve adapted the house over the years to meet their needs; what was a playroom is now an office, the dining room moved to the kitchen extension to give the teens their own space and as already mentioned, a nursery made way for a walk-in wardrobe.

The owners say Clareville has been fantastic for entertaining over the years - thanks to the interconnecting reception rooms and kitchen and the sizable outdoor deck. It’s been the backdrop for Holy Communions, Confirmations, birthdays, even a wedding.

A “double size” back garden has been a tremendous asset, with the the man of the house even creating a mini beach for the kids as a substitute for the real thing when they used to return from summer holidays in Co Clare. Ms O’Malley says the size of the rear garden offers the possibility of future development (subject to planning permission) if a new owner was so inclined, especially as there is already separate vehicular access to the rear via Farranshone Road.

Indeed the current owners say it is something they considered (downsizing to their own back garden) but have decided against it. Others in the neighbourhood have built out the back, Ms O’Malley says.

She is also keen to point out how convenient Clareville is to everything: within walking distance of well established primary and secondary schools, including JFK, Ardscoil Rís and Villiers. Nearby sporting facilities include Limerick Lawn Tennis Club and Thomond Park, with the scoreboard visible from a top floor bedroom, the owners say. There’s also plenty space for friends to park up cars to the rear on match days, they add.

Space out front is good too in the form of a long, manicured lawn, ensuring the house is set well back from the road. The owners are hoping their next home will be as convenient to the city as this one and in as lovely a residential area.

“It’s been an amazing family home and great for entertaining. We’ve had up to 30 people for Christmas dinner in the past and between 90 to 100 at parties, so we will miss that sort of thing. But it’s someone else’s turn now,” they say.

That someone else is likely to be another family, Ms O’Malley believes, either someone local looking to trade up or perhaps buyers returning from abroad or looking to relocate for Dublin to Limerick.

“Families looking to move back from Dublin are quite an active part of the market at the moment,” she says.

VERDICT: A good-looking redbrick with lovely period touches in a choice neighbourhood. Has all the hallmarks of a top-notch family home.