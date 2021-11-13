Unspoilt East Cork coastal views for €335,000

In or around the time this house was built, a popular music hall song summed up in a nutshell the holiday dreams of the working classes.

“Oh I do like to be beside the seaside,” it went, and whoever built No 2 Hillside in Rostellan surely shared that sentiment.

While trips to the coast were an annual event for many at the turn of the 20th century, nowadays we can go at the drop of a hat.

Alternatively, we can simply choose to live by the coast thanks to modern transport/remote working/proper road networks, which makes somewhere like Rostellan extremely attractive.

Not only do you get to “reside by the side of the silvery sea”, but you can also get to Cork City in half an hour —basically, the time it takes to get from Ballinlough to nearby Mahon Point at weekends.

Down in Rostellan, there’s none of that Mahon Point madness. Instead of the kids going from food hall to cinema and back again, it’s straight out into fresh coastal air to sample walks, bike tracks, and fairy trails in Rostellan Woods, or to spot the arrival of large flocks of migrating ducks right about now on Rostellan Lake, or to head for a spot of tennis at Lower Aghada Tennis Club, or any number of water sports. There are numerous beaches within easy reach, such as Inch and White Bay, where surfing and kayaking are all the rage.

There’s also a GAA club, a soccer club and the People’s Walk (5km, buggy-friendly, between the road and the sea, from Rostellan to Whitegate village, where there’s a playground).

There’s a real outdoorsy lifestyle up for grabs here and, for families considering a move where remote working is looking long term, No 2 Hillside looks good — price-wise, location-wise, and in light of the quality of the house itself.

James Colbert of Colbert & Co is the selling agent, and he says it’s a “delightful seaside house” built in the early 1900s, with some lovely original features, among them coloured surround glass in the side panels of the front door, original wooden shutters in the downstairs reception rooms, and two gorgeously warm exposed brick feature walls (one in the kitchen and one in the front-facing reception room). Some of the doors are original too, as are some of the upstairs floors.

Mr Colbert is guiding No 2 at €335,000 and he says it’s an ideal option for families looking to trade out of Midleton (a 10-minute drive) to a more tranquil location.

He says that, while the house itself “is a great asset, the view out over Cork Harbour (it’s on an elevated site) is the crowning glory”.

Another lovely feature is the stepped side garden, accessed via French doors from the dining area — which is open to the kitchen, where a five-ring gas cooker and a large island might entice keen chefs.

Overhead, the bedrooms are a good size too and there are two bathrooms. There’s also a WC and a utility area downstairs.

There’s a good bit of room at No 2, a semi-detached dormer that measures 1,400sq ft, but there’s also scope to extend, as the neighbours have done Mr Colbert says.

“New owners may decide to add a new twist, as No 2 has plenty of space to extend both up at the back and out on the eastern side,” he says.

The agent is of the view that Lower Aghada and Rostellan are “some of the best places to live in East Cork, due to their proximity to water and the healthy lifestyle on offer”.

He says it’s “rare for this type of property to come to market, especially with views as unspoilt as this”.

It’s also close to Aghada National School and there’s a regular bus service to Midleton. Rosie’s Restaurant and Rostellan Chocolate Factory are on the doorstep.

VERDICT: If you should like to be beside the seaside, No 2 Hillside is well worth a look for the views, the lifestyle and the price.