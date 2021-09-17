Reboot yourself at €895k Wellington Bridge Cork city period era home

|
Lee Road, Cork City
€895,000
Size
325 sq m (3,500 sq ft)
Bedrooms
6
Bathrooms
4
BER
E1
First, there’s not that many homes with this address, just above and west of Wellington Bridge and Sunday’s Well.
At Rose Hill House, you hear the water at the weir for much of the time, but the actual view of the Lee itself is quite seasonal, as mature trees in this verdant setting tend to obscure the river vista in summer when in full growth.
That same growth, in turn, obscures the views to Rose Hill’s lower set homes, and that’s more or less where Rose Hill House is set, private, discrete, more screened now most likely than when first built, in the latter end of the 19th century.
It’s had work done by his vendors, who bought around 2005, including wiring and plumbing, and before that by some other previous owner, who added the almost jaunty mansard-style roof some decades back, complete with Velux windows. The top floor created by this addition now holds three of the property’s six bedrooms, plus study and shower room.
With its origins put at 1895, Rose Hill House appears in fine fettle, with replacement Marvin sliding sash windows, has lots of period trim such as internal arches and niches, ceiling and other decorative plasterwork, fireplaces (including in some bedrooms), polished wood floors, upgraded kitchen with granite tops, good bathrooms, and lots of displayed original art and paintings to set it all off.
Likely to be warm thanks to a southerly aspect (the BER is an E1), it has gas central heating, and mains services, while modernity comes to the fore with CAT 5 cabling/fast broadband, and Bosch surround sound too.
The front door is in the middle, set into a simple tall arch, with Wyatt-style sash windows on either side, ie with main sliding pain complement by slimmer side sashes, a pattern repeated on the windows directly above them also, with simpler, more regular sashes above the door, and off to the side.
Behind, the garden is tiered, and stepped with the upper section perfect for a veg and herb garden, suggests Savills’ Mr O’Donovan, and the levels include some feature old stone walls with arches and niches, perhaps left over from an earlier era glasshouse, or perhaps for display statuary or small urns.
The 5.7ha grounds of the former St Kevin’s Hospital, Shanakiel are beyond on the west, now in the control of the Land Development Agency and ear-marked for a sizeable new 266-unit homes development and conversion of the period building by the LDA, with a SHD (Strategic Housing Development) application approved by An Bord Pleanala.