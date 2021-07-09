More than pleasant at Pheasant Wood, a flier at €595k

New-to-market rural but easily accessed family Midleton home is already impressing, writes Tommy Barker
Rural, yet accessible, on the old Ballyedmond  Estate lands, Midleton

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 19:00

Midleton, Cork

€595,000

Size

186 sq m (1,990 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

C3

SET in an area of rich, East Cork farmland, and a spot rich in archaeology also, is this scenically located family home called Pheasant Wood — getting its name from the adjacent grove of old trees, home to pheasants among other abundant wildlife and birdlife.

This Pheasant Wood is built on lands and woodlands formerly associated with the Ballyedmond Estate, once linked with the Courteney and Barry/Smith-Barry families with Fota Estate ties. The original grand period home, Ballyedmond House, is now long-demolished, although traces of the old estate such as bridges and lodges remain.

The Ballyedmond Estate was, in its day, one of East Cork’s largest, with a very grand house with symmetrical wings at its centre, and extensive lands of tillage, and groves of woods.

Set by a mature grove today, just a couple of miles north of Midleton, near amenity walks at Curragh Woods and easily reached from Carrigtwohill and 15 minutes from the Jack Lynch tunnel, Pheasant Wood is new to market this month with Midleton agents McCarthy & McGrath, with a €595,000 AMV.

That’s for a very well kept, architect-designed two-storey family home on 0.6 of an acre, graced by mature planting. It has a stand of birch trees and far older oak, chestnut and beech trees in the woods, and the pristine grounds include a dog run (for a Covid-times recently acquired lab/retriever, and there's a useful Steeltech shed.

The agents say it’s bright, partly due to the fact so many of the rooms have a dual and even triple aspect, and was built in the late 1990s, in a sort of cruciform shape, with a well-thought-out room layout, and a wide first-floor landing useful as a home office.

One of its four bedrooms is at ground level, by a shower room; above are three more, one with en suite and with a dressing area, plus a main family bathroom.

Pheasant Wood, Midleton, is guiding at €595,000
Back at ground level, there’s a lovely triple aspect living room with raised brick fireplace, dining area off the kitchen in a sunroom section which opens to a covered BBQ area, plus utility.

Viewings have just started and the rural-set but easily accessed Pheasant Wood is impressing the early callers, add the selling agents.

  • VERDICT: A one-off, in great order, in a lovely rural but accessible setting.

