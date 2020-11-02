€525,000 Period home in Cobh on the right track

Cobh, Co Cork €525,000 Size 3,5000 sq ft Bedrooms 5 / 6 Bathrooms 2 BER Exempt

SPURRED on by the ability to work from home and in search of more space, a new cohort of “pandemic” home buyers with period houses in their crosshairs are hitting the market in Cobh.

So says Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Son Estate Agents who says buyers are enticed by the value-for-money potential of period properties in the seaport town.

“They see these beautiful properties and the generous room sizes and they compare what’s on offer here to similar-priced properties in the main cities, where rooms are a fraction of the size.

“They see value-for-money in Cobh and we are seeing a new set of buyers — coming down from Dublin and other cities — who are now working from home. They appreciate the location and the excellent transport links,” Ms Murphy says.

One such property that fits the profile of period grandeur/onward transport connections is No 8 Rushbrooke Terrace in Cobh, where a tiered, landscaped garden stretches down to the train station. From here, a commuter rail link runs every half hour, morning and evening, from Rushbrooke to Cork city, a journey of about 20 minutes. It’s just three minutes in the opposite direction from Rushbrooke to Cobh.

Whoever buys No 8 — guiding at €525,000 — will also own the land on the railway side of the gate at the bottom of the garden, Ms Murphy says.

Sitting on half an acre, No 8 was built in the 1880s and, like many of the grand old period houses around the Great Island, it was originally home to Royal Navy and British army officers, whose presence dated back to 1791 when the British first established a naval base at Spike Island.

Ms Murphy describes No 8 as having “a sense of superiority and grandeur which is enchanting”.

Particularly enchanting is the setting, with views out over the harbour towards Monkstown and some prime positions from which to take in those views, including from the patio directly in front of the main reception room, which has a beautiful bay window, or from a platform patio surrounded by a stone balustrade midway down the garden, from where steps lead to a lawned area, extending on down to that rail line, with plenty trees and shrubs along the way.

The house, a three-storey south-west-facing semi-D, is “superb” Ms Murphy says, and “bright, big, spacious” (3,500 sq ft) with plenty of original features.

The ground floor has two fine reception rooms, linked by double doors. One of these rooms opens directly onto the kitchen (with original Stanley Aga), and also has a door to the patio.

There’s also a utility, guest WC and another room which could be an office or playroom.

Three bedrooms and a bathroom and shower room make up the first floor and the second floor also has three bedrooms.

Ms Murphy says No 8 is structurally sound but would benefit from some upgrading such as adding a bathroom on the second floor, perhaps by converting a bedroom.

The house is approached via steps to the rear from a private road where a two-storey unit could be converted into a carport, Ms Murphy says, or perhaps another office.

No 8’s age makes it BER exempt but all the rooms have been drylined and the roof replaced 20 years ago.

Location wise, it’s within walking distance of Cobh town, local schools and Rushbrooke Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (oldest tennis club in Ireland).

Ms Murphy says the current owners are downsizing, now that family are reared.

“This is a fine, solid family home with oceans of potential for someone to put their own stamp on it,” she says.

VERDICT: Views, garden and some lovely period features are all part of the offering at this spacious, elegant home.