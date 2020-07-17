Exceptional demand for Astra Construction’s ‘Janeville’

Sponsored

Having worked all the way through the booms and the downturns of the last 25 years, Stephen McCarthy’s Astra Construction is still making a huge contribution to the social fabric of the growing satellite town of Carrigaline.

The latest chapter of Astra’s and Carrigaline’s story is about to begin in the form of Phase 3 of Janeville (a long-term 800+house development): 100 houses in five types ranging from €315,000 to €370,000.

“This development started in April 2017 as probably one of the biggest sites in the country,” says Dan.

“At the moment, we’re finishing Phase Two — which was 24 detached houses and 72 demi-detached houses (three and four bedrooms).”

Astra expects to be finished with phase two in the next month.

Phase three has begun with an exceptional level of demand, he says: “It’s extremely busy.

We’ve never had as busy a month since I’ve been auctioneering.”

Of the 39 houses first released, only nine remain at the time of writing.

Although the market for this development is dominated by first-time buyers, the fastest-selling property type in this phase was the four-bedroom semi-detached house at €370,000 which, he says, was attracting “people who had a three-bedroom semi and now need more space”.