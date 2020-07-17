Exceptional demand for Astra Construction’s ‘Janeville’

The latest chapter of Astra’s and Carrigaline’s story is about to begin in the form of Phase 3 of Janeville (a long-term 800+house development): 100 houses in five types ranging from €315,000 to €370,000.
Of the 39 houses first released in Janeville, only nine remain at the time of writing.
Having worked all the way through the booms and the downturns of the last 25 years, Stephen McCarthy’s Astra Construction is still making a huge contribution to the social fabric of the growing satellite town of Carrigaline.

“This development started in April 2017 as probably one of the biggest sites in the country,” says Dan.

“At the moment, we’re finishing Phase Two — which was 24 detached houses and 72 demi-detached houses (three and four bedrooms).”

Astra expects to be finished with phase two in the next month, according to Dan.

Phase three has begun with an exceptional level of demand, he says: “It’s extremely busy.

We’ve never had as busy a month since I’ve been auctioneering.” 

Of the 39 houses first released, only nine remain at the time of writing.

Although the market for this development is dominated by first-time buyers, the fastest-selling property type in this phase was the four-bedroom semi-detached house at €370,000 which, he says, was attracting “people who had a three-bedroom semi and now need more space”.

