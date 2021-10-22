Wish List: Iconic Egg chairs, parkas for pooches and a table in a box 

Just looking at these chairs makes me happy — and deeply envious. The trend that had us all in a frenzy over lockdown is thanks to the original Arne Jacobsen’s 'The Egg' chair. The iconic designer chairs formed the centrepiece of a unique auction in Ireland recently, I wonder who got their hands on them?

They were part of a collection of original mid-century designer chairs that came to auction alongside significant pieces of Irish art, courtesy of Dublin-based deVeres. Jacobsen designed The Egg in 1958 as part of a commission to design every element of the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark's first skyscraper. This pair had an estimate of €2,000-€3,000 each. See more at deVeres.ie.

FUN FUSION

Knurled X Fusion by Vado features a fusion of colour and intricately textured accents, to inject a bit of daring and individuality into your bathroom.

The collection of two-tone basin mixers and shower valve options include black and nickel and black and gold combos. The range is available from Earthridge International Ltd in Co Kildare, www.earthridge.ie.

POOCH PERFECT

Ah, look at this cutie! Pooch parkas are the new black, everyone. Check out the chic rain-coat options for the four-legged members of the family. This is the Joules Olive Bee raincoat, it's lightweight, water-resistant, with an inner lining along with a back opening for securing a lead or harness; €24.99-€44.99, available from www.petmania.ie and instore.

ANGELIC ADDITION

On the Bathroom Shelf is this Little Green Angel starter bag. It's like an introduction to skincare, the Little Green Angel Starter bag is ideal for skincare newbies or those looking to try the brand for the first time. The reusable canvas bag contains a 30ml creamy cleanser, a 50ml toner and a 30ml Daily Moisturiser Face Cream. Perfect for staycations over the mid-term too. The contents add up to €45 but are on offer for €23 at www.greenangel.com.

You can also grab it from Green Angel stockists including pharmacies and in selected leading department stores such as Avoca, Dunnes Stores, Shaw’s, Boots, and Kilkenny Shop.

WASTE NOT

We love the sound of this new initiative. it's called Too Good To Go, and it's the world's number-one anti-food waste app. It already has more than 40 million active users in 16 other international markets, and has empowered Waste Warriors to save more than 91 million meals since 2016.

In 2020 alone, Too Good To Go welcomed over 50,000 new partners and saved more than 28 million meals from going to waste. Partners include Meltdown, Blazing Salads, Lennox Street Grocer, and Toons Bridge in Dublin. The app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android.

MAKING MEMORIES

I love this clever idea from the Jando team. They are all about understanding the beauty and importance that memories impart onto places and draw us closer together. They say sounds are like that too.

"The thump of a baby's heartbeat, the infectious laughter of a best friend, the whisper of words you’ve been longing to hear." Maybe like, 'Sit down there, mam, we've the dinner made, here's a mojito.' No? Too much?

Anyway, these custom-made Soundwaves use QR code technology so that you’re always just a click away from hearing (and seeing) whatever message is embedded.

Available as a gift pack from Kilkenny stores or order direct from Jando.ie where you can customise your prints colour scheme, caption and size.

Each print is mounted in a locally-made frame, using wood sourced from sustainably managed forests. They are also open to design suggestions. Prices start at €120 and large framed prints are €250; jandodesign.com/soundwaves.

BALANCING BALM

A new launch this month for gorgeous Cork brand, GROUND Wellbeing, their Balancing CBD Balm with Ashwagandha and Ylang Ylang. Founder Peigin Crowley tells us they have a workshop ‘Understanding the Journey into Menopause’ on November 7 at 7pm led by Catherine O'Keeffe (AKA @wellnesswarrior) to celebrate the launch of their long-awaited CBD Balm. It's specially formulated for peri-menopause and menopause.

Peigin says: "Developing a GROUND CBD Balm to soothe hormone fluctuations has been both a personal goal as well as a business focus for GROUND. There is so much about the journey towards menopause that we do not know about and we need to learn more in order to equip ourselves and our mental health."

Tickets for the self-care event are €20 and the balm is €40 on www.groundwellbeing.com, and in Brown Thomas and spas nationwide.

TABLE IN A BOX

If you're on the hunt for a unique gift for a birthday, wedding, anniversary, engagement, a housewarming gift or just to treat yourself and your very own table, check out this novel idea from Table in a Box.

Everything you need is there, from the napkins, placemats and table runners to candlesticks, candles, napkin rings. And you know we love supporting local here on Wishlist. Check them out at www.shopinireland.ie/store/www-tableinabox-ie.