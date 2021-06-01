Dermot Bannon: From the housing crisis to reimagining our living spaces 

We've all been busily reimagining our spaces throughout the past year.
Like the Purcells in Louth, who are building a beach hut, with full beach attached, or
the McCarthy siblings in Cork, who bought an old double-decker bus to convert it into accommodation.
While some of us “dabbled” in a bit of DIY during lockdown, it’s fair to say Irish craftsman Garvan de Bruir has taken that passion to a whole new level with his incredibly unique self-build in county Kildare.
Styled on old timber airplanes the arch shape is as much about aesthetic as it is about functionality.
They say out of every crisis comes an opportunity. Back in 2005, interior designer Sarah Lafferty experienced a devastating fire at her home where she lost the majority of her belongings and home.
After extensive renovations, Sarah now lives a more minimalist life, which is reflected in the way she has designed her small Victorian terraced red-brick cottage.
In 2020, Thomas McCarthy lost his father to suicide during lockdown. He and his siblings decided to buy an old double-decker bus and convert it into accommodation, in honour of their father.
In a more urban setting in Dublin, architect Paul Kelly and designer Deirdre Whelan teamed up with their neighbours and reconfigured their old mews in Rathmines from three separate houses into two.
This year, the pod became the new attic conversion. With thousands of people needing extra space to work, or to play their drums, the need for prefabricated spaces in back gardens soared.
Dermot meets Sean and Joan Kennedy who commissioned AB Projects to build a music room, somewhere for them both to listen to their records.
In Kilrush Co. Clare, Dermot meets Paul Gleeson, who restored a beautiful old pub.
