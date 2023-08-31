Architects gather in Cork to 'breathe life back into our cities'

We can talk about one and walk through the other all we want. Derelict Ireland and our fast-disappearing high street, that is.

But last year, Jude Sherry and Frank O’Connor took action in Cork city. They founded Anois, a design consultancy concerned with sustainability and social justice.

The Wilson Architecture pavilion.

What struck Dublin native Jude and Frank, who is originally from Co Cork, when they moved to Cork after living in the Netherlands was Ireland’s evaporating heritage as well as its homeless crisis.

The duo join leading urban regeneration experts, architects and designers from across Ireland and the globe in the city this weekend.

Frank O'Connor and Jude Sherry of anois.org. Picture: Dan Linehan

Design POP is led by architect Amy McKeogh who wants the event to be "a collaboration amongst the creative community”. “The themes this year are to reflect on the current situation of our urban areas while engaging the creative community for potential solutions," she tells Home.

“Cork City, along with other cities in Ireland, is suffering from dereliction and the eradication of the high street."

Design POP takes place from September 1-3.

The 2023 festival theme "was obvious" to Amy and her team when they sat down to plan the event, they say. "The condition of the city is something we just could not ignore," adds Amy.

“A solution needs to be found to breathe life back into the cities, potentially transforming them into cultural hubs, places of community and intergenerational living."

The organisers take an ultra-positive approach. "I wanted to ensure that it was not all about discussing the problem, and more about creating an atmosphere of conversation and collaboration that might begin to inform part of the solution," says Amy.

Amy McKeogh.

“The changing city is an amazing opportunity to create something new, vibrant and robust, giving new ways for us to interact with our urban environment.”

The Design POP Festival HQ is Nano Nagle Place and the city will host over 28 architecture and design-related events from September 1-3.

“The Design POP team and I feel the festival is a great platform to have these meaningful conversations and discussions around these themes,” adds Amy.

You’ll get to wander around a series of pavilions, attend panel discussions, check out exhibitions and take part in conversations featuring leading architects and designers, including award-winning Wilson Architecture.

“This year’s programme is its biggest yet — with four pavilions in different locations around Cork city,” adds Amy.

The festival closes on Sunday with a panel discussion titled Let's Talk Housing featuring Séamus Bairéad (Workshop Architects), Islander Architects, and event founder Amy McKeogh (Fíor Studios).

