You might just get a sense of déjà vu the moment you step into this creative space near Cork’s Marina Market.

Award-winning designer and maker Fergal O’Leary of Horizon Furniture is unveiling his new premises with an open studio and exhibition of present and past work from August 17-19, from 11am to 5pm daily.

The Cork creator’s Stanley lounge chair travelled with President Michael D. Higgins on his official visit to China in 2018 and his Maryjane stacking chair is an Irish Design Institute award winner and featured onstage at the Irish trade mission at Dubai Expo 2020.

“Our pieces have been commissioned by the Department of Foreign Affairs, Cork City Council’s lord mayor’s chambers, the EU, the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland, Dublin Chamber of Commerce, Apple Computers, among many other private and commercial clients,” says Fergal.

Horizon Furniture’s studio workshop is located at Unit O11, Marina Commercial Park, Cork, and will be launched with an exhibition and open studio running from August 17 to 19, from 11am to 5pm daily.

“The exhibition will feature new and older pieces, artist’s models and prototypes,” says Fergal, who will be there to answer any questions about the work and discuss his process from design concept to finished piece.

“We have been selected for DCCOI’s Portfolio exhibition and have exhibited at London Design Festival, Maison and Object, and also more locally at many Cork Craft Month events," adds Fergal.

Horizon Furniture's Stanley Lounge Chair.

“Our new studio workshop (just next to the excellent Marina Market), is where the magic happens. We turn raw planks of hardwood into beautiful pieces of furniture, everything we do is handmade and finished to an extremely high level,” adds Fergal.

“I am really pleased with Horizon Furniture’s new workshop. It’s small but perfectly formed for the type of work that I do.

"It’s in a great location, close to home, close to the city and next to the very popular Marina Market so I can cycle everywhere. I started Horizon Furniture in 2008 to produce high-end furniture for domestic and commercial customers.

“The open studio and exhibition offers a small retrospective of our work history including new and old pieces, experimental pieces, discarded prototypes and the chance to talk through our process from the selection of timber to the decision on finishes and methods of production.