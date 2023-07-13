Wish List: Eight top picks for your life and living space

SCULPTURE TRAIL

If you're strolling around Cork this week, check out Island City, Cork's Urban Sculpture Trail, part of the biggest-ever single investment in public art in Cork City. Niamh McCann's 'Sentinals' takes flight on Carey's Lane and is the first of five contemporary sculptures to be unveiled around the city.

The lane-length sculptural piece is influenced by the architecture, geography, and incidental features along the length of Carey’s Lane in Cork City Centre. The work is fixed above head height on the lane and is held by the simple image of a seagull, perched atop a neon strip, sentinel-like on either end of Carey's Lane. So don't forget to look up!

Over the coming months, the remaining four sculptures will be installed on the Exchange Building on Princes Street, Cook Street, The Coal Quay and Triskel Christchurch. To learn more, follow @IslandCityCorkSculpture on Instagram.

BATHROOM SHELF

On the Bathroom Shelf this week, The Body Shop's limited edition summer scents for 2023. Say hello to Luscious Lychee and Zesty Lime Blossom, here to provide skin-quenching hydration all season long!

From creamy body scrubs to cooling body yoghurts, the range is specially made to refresh on these hot summer days — now all we need is the sun! Our fave is The Creamy Body Scrub, €22, but the cooling Eye Sheet Mask (€11) is a close second! See www.thebodyshop.com and keep up with all the latest @thebodyshopgraftonstreet on Instagram.

STORIES IN ART

Ann Stritch is the marvellous illustrator behind Woolly Walnut, producing bespoke, personal pieces of art for events ranging from birth to retirement — and everything in between! A busy and talented lady, she works as a theatre nurse by day in CUH, and artist extraordinaire by night.

Ann has illustrated over a dozen school textbooks, and her customers have ranged from the OPW, the Royal College of Surgeons, and the INO, to the customer looking for a personal and unique gift.

Each piece is individually illustrated and tells a personal story, whether it is one of her very popular Baby Name Pictures to the telling of life as a retirement gift.

For very special occasions it can be hard to find that perfect card so in order to capture special moments for people she creates really unique and quirky cards personal to them. This gorgeous image of the enthusiastic sea swimmer is a perfect example. Contact Ann at www.WoollyWalnut.ie, email ann@woollywalnut.ie, and she's on Facebook and Instagram.

SUMMER REFRESH

Nothing like a little refresh for summer, so we're delighted to hear that Max Benjamin has launched a reimagined approach to their iconic brand.

Along with many of their favourite scents such as French Linen Water and True Lavender, the Irish family-run business is revealing new fragrances such as Irish Leather and Oud.

Don't worry, the products will continue to be packaged in sustainable materials.

The range is now a solid ten scents and the candles are larger with a 50-hour burn time for €28. Improved three-wick candles are 560g with a burn time of 65 hours, retailing at €40 and available in three scents, Lemongrass & Ginger, White Pomegranate and French Linen Water. Look out for their spanking new hand and body collection too, starting at €8.95 Available with select luxury retailers nationwide and online at www.maxbenjamin.com.

ALFRESCO DINING

Newbridge Silverware has some stylish alfresco dining for your summer tablescapes. We're talking cutlery, tableware and dining accessories like their silver-plated 24-piece cutlery set for €266.

This contemporary, plain fiddle design is timeless and comes with a 55-year guarantee. For more see www.newbridgesilverware.com.

IN THE SUN

I'm forever trying to find the best sunscreen for the family. One that keeps getting recommended to me is P20. We're trying the new P20 Sensitive Skin SPF 50+, it is hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested for sensitive skin — and it works, I have very sensitive skin and got no flare-ups or irritation.

It's gentle, fragrance-free, fast-absorbing, and dermatologically tested, with vitamins C and E.

It's also water-resistant and formulated without UV filters that are known to pose a threat to aquatic life for a reduced environmental impact — ticking all the boxes. It's €30, available from leading pharmacies and supermarkets including McCabe’s, Meagher’s, Chemist Warehouse, McCauley’s, Lloyd’s, Inish Pharmacy, Allcare, Care Plus, Adrian Dunne, Shaws, Life Pharmacy, Hickey’s Pharmacy, Cara Pharmacy, CH Tralee, Mulligan’s Pharmacy. Check them out on Instagram and Facebook @P20sunscreenirl.

WOODEN HEART

How gorgeous are these? River Mill Furniture creates unique reclaimed and sustainable wood furniture made in a renovated old flax mill in Glaslough, Co Monaghan.

Rory McCarey blends artistry and eco-consciousness by salvaging high-quality timber from sources, including old barns, warehouses, and historical buildings, the company upholds its commitment to preserving the environment while paying homage to the past. This reclaimed Belgian oak and African iroko sleeper sofa set is €1,800. Find Rory on Etsy and on Instagram @rivermill_bespokefurniture.

CLEAN SWEEP

Tried and tested this week is one of the most satisfying pieces of kit we've used in a while! The Dyson Gen5detect™ vacuum promises to be the brand's most powerful cordless vacuum — and they ain't kidding. I had to put the cat out when I tried it out first — he already only has three legs, so I wasn't taking the chance.

The techie garb is that it features a new fifth-generation Hyperdymium motor a fully sealed, whole-machine HEPA filtration system, engineered to capture 99.99% of particles down to 0.1 microns, as small as viruses. What this means in real life is it actually managed to clean the house full of three energic boys that drag everything in, a crazy dog and the aforementioned tripod of a cat.

There may also have been a few long hairs in the mix. Cough.

The battery life is good too — I added up the minutes we used it before it needed a recharge, and we got a good 75 minutes. The only thing I'm not sure about is this optic cleaner head. It shines on the ground so you can see every teeny tiny bit of dust, dirt and animal hair. It was fascinating and horrifying at the same time. Our house is actually manky.

It was like an episode of CSI, Cork.

The upside is the satisfaction as it sucks it all up, but I know it's only a matter of time before it all comes back again.

If you're into the tech, this machine has an interface on an LCD screen, which guides you to when it’s time to tackle the next mess. It's an incredible machine and easy to use.

Priced at €849.99, the kit comes with a wall dock and charger, a hair screw tool, and a combination tool. See www.dyson.ie/en for more information.