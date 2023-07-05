Wish List: Eight top buys for summer living, inside and out

UNDER MY UMBRELLA

Artist Clare O’Connor is known for her unique, stylish and luxurious designs. As for her umbrellas, they beam high energy and ultra-positive vibes in wind and rain.

When the sun shines, their vividly coloured, double-layered canopies double as durable statement-making sun parasols, of a fabulously striking kind.

Made to last, they’re created with 100% recycled Rpet fabric. Ten ribs and a sturdy wooden handle enhance the windproof quality of this useful accessory; €90 from Clare O’Connor Luxury Irish Design.

BEACH BLISS

Well, we do like to be beside the seaside. Especially when we have a quality cotton windbreak at our backs, to provide comfort, privacy and shade.

This one is called the Orienteering windbreak and it’s a classic. Colourful and elegant, it’s made to order, with four, five, six or seven poles; from The Stripes Company.

TAKE A SEAT

Handcrafted in the style of Hans Wegner’s wishbone chair, this seat is made with Sungkai wood, a sustainable hardwood alternative to teak. A contemporary design classic with clean lines, its woven rush seat delivers a rustic charm to the quality craftsmanship. Shoreditch dining chair with rush seat €295.00 from The Wilds, County Wexford.

CASTING SHADE

Made with 100% Irish linen, this striped shade is woven in a variety of rich, nature-inspired colours. The spicy orange glows exquisitely while lit and the subtle stripe is illuminated.

Made to order in County Cork, the spicy orange linen shade is suitable for both ceiling pendants and table/floor lamps. Available in four sizes, Stripe Spice Shade is priced from €42.00 at Mr Kite Designs.

DREAM WEAVER

Diane Carton has been weaving willow and teaching her craft in West Cork for many years. Her work is the sort that gets handed down from generation to generation.

Recently, the craftswoman repaired a moses basket that had the names and dates of birth of 29 babies scribed onto it. Every one of those babies had used that same basket and it was still in use.

Diane’s baskets are keepers.

Made to order, they are priced at €260 from Saille Baskets, Banteer, County Cork.

MIRROR, MIRROR

The bed should always be the focus of a bedroom. With its mirrored design and contemporary lines, this one is The Rosa. It’s 4ft 6in and a gorgeous showpiece in every sense of the word. €1,305 from Foy & Company.

PICK UP A PICNIC HAMPER

If picnics are the epitome of summer, then picnic hampers are too. There’s something about the packing and unpacking ritual, and the feasting in between, that awakens the traditionalist and the adventurer within.

This antique-style four-person picnic basket costs €120.00 from Basketcase Hampers.

ALL LIT UP

This brass wall lamp is a statement-making design piece. With its fully adjustable swing arms, authentic knurled cast details and a matt black painted shade, it makes a perfect space-saving task light, when positioned above a workspace.

Usually €282, it’s currently on sale at €225.58 from Bright Lights, Dublin.