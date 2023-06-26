Revealed: Ikea's brand-new collection of comeback classics  

As the popularity of vintage furniture continues to grow, Ikea is embracing its past and celebrating its 80th anniversary by launching a new collection that pays tribute to iconic Ikea designs.

The Nytillverkad (which translates as newly manufactured) collection features furniture, bedding, and accessories with a fresh, bold, and fun take on classic pieces.

Consisting of five capsules dropping across 2023/2024, the first edit, revealed at Milan Design Week, will be available across Ikea stores from July 2023.

The Domsten stool.

Vintage furniture has become increasingly popular in recent years as people seek unique and timeless pieces to add character and style to their homes.

To meet this demand, Ikea launched the Nytillverkad collection, a tribute to iconic Ikea designs from the past.

The Kulturskog plant stand.

I got a sneak peek at the collection at HQ in Älmhult, where it was showcased at the Ikea Museum.

The Ikea Museum is located where Ikea opened its first store in 1956.

Lövbacken side table, €85.

Some 5,600 Ikea staff/co-workers are employed in Almhült and 155,516 people visited the Ikea Museum last year.

“At Ikea, the past, the present, and the future are all connected,” says Fredrika Inger, managing director at Ikea of Sweden.

“We’ve designed many functional and beautiful home furnishing products during the last 80 years, and it’s only natural that we get curious about our achievements in the past. With Nytillverkad, we are returning to the future, again.

“We are happy to bring back these timeless designs truly appreciated by the customers over the years.” The range of furniture, bedding, and accessories has been reimagined to be relevant to the needs of today.

The Bondskaret hat/coat stand.

The collection stays true to the original designs but reinvents them in striking shades and updated materials, resulting in a range of products that dares to be truly timeless.

“This collection is loud, colourful, and fun. All the products have a story behind them, like one of our most iconic products Lövet, first introduced in 1956. In the Nytillverkad version, we call it Lövbacken, and it comes in orange, blue, and light green with an ash veneer top, adding a bold pop of colour to any room,” says Karin Gustavsson, the creative leader of Nytillverkad collection.

Another iconic design is the Krypkornell pattern by Swedish textile designer Sven Fristedt, first introduced in 1980 as the Bladhult pattern on a cover for the Klippan sofa.

The happy multicoloured print, typical for Scandinavian design, is now available on bedding, kitchen accessories, pre-cut fabric, and cushion covers, adding a sunny boost of colour and charisma wherever you choose to put it.

The Nytillverkad collection also includes the Domsten stool, featuring a smooth pine top and metal legs in contemporary colours, taking its inspiration from the Jerry stool designed by Karin Mobring, as well as the Bondskäret coat stand, a new bold take on the Smed coat stand, originally developed by designer Rutger Andersson.

The Nytillverkad collection will be available from July 2023, with more launches planned over the next few years.

IKEA AT A GLANCE

Founded in Sweden in 1943, Ikea opened in Dublin in 2009.

Ikea opened a plan and order point in Douglas Village Shopping Centre in Cork on Monday, April 17, 2023. It’s the fourth of its kind to open in Ireland, with more in the pipeline for later this year.

Franchise system

The Ikea retail business is operated through a franchise system with franchisees that are authorised to market and sell the Ikea product range within specified geographical territories. Today, 12 different groups of companies have the right to own and operate Ikea sales channels under franchise agreements.