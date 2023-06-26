Revealed: Ikea's brand-new collection of comeback classics  

Consisting of five capsules dropping across 2023/2024, the first edit, revealed at Milan Design Week, will be available across Ikea stores from July 2023.
To meet this demand, Ikea launched the Nytillverkad collection, a tribute to iconic Ikea designs from the past.
The Ikea Museum is located where Ikea opened its first store in 1956.
“We are happy to bring back these timeless designs truly appreciated by the customers over the years.” The range of furniture, bedding, and accessories has been reimagined to be relevant to the needs of today.
The happy multicoloured print, typical for Scandinavian design, is now available on bedding, kitchen accessories, pre-cut fabric, and cushion covers, adding a sunny boost of colour and charisma wherever you choose to put it.
Founded in Sweden in 1943, Ikea opened in Dublin in 2009.
The Ikea retail business is operated through a franchise system with franchisees that are authorised to market and sell the Ikea product range within specified geographical territories. Today, 12 different groups of companies have the right to own and operate Ikea sales channels under franchise agreements.