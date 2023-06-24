My Ikea trip took me to Sweden for a look behind the scenes 

When pooches took to riding the New York City subway in Ikea bags, they got to comply — thanks to their human companions’ ingenuity — with the pet travel rule that dogs could board the subway but would have to do so in a “container”.
It’s outside-the-box (or the bag) thinking like this that the global design manager at Ikea of Sweden, Johan Ejdemo, loves.
We’re gazing at the vibrant classics on display where it all began, the very first Ikea store in Älmhult, in the Småland province of Sweden.
But it is alternative uses of the many Ikea designs he has been involved in that pique Johan’s interest, as he discusses the block-hopping pups’ antics. “Intellectually, from a design perspective, you’re very curious about that,” he says.
The fields around this region are notoriously stony (on the evening I arrive, in the land-of-the-midnight-sun 10pm daylight, our train whizzes by innumerable stone walls in green plots, reminiscent of rural Ireland as we make our way from Copenhagen Airport to Malmö and then on to our destination).
“Families were thrifty, and many became entrepreneurs to make ends meet, selling homemade goods or preserved foods.”
As he continued his business and college studies, he realised success depended on simple, cost-efficient distribution from factory to customer. This meant direct import and mail order, of watches and pens at first.
The post-war Swedish government had built more housing and offered home furnishing loans — and Småland had numerous furniture factories.
And so Ikea debuted furniture in its 1948 brochure, which became the famous catalogue.
Now Älmhult is home to buildings including a test lab and prototype shop where the Ikea retail business is operated through a franchise system with franchisees that are authorised to market and sell the Ikea product range within specified geographical territories.
Today, 12 different groups of companies have the right to own and operate Ikea sales channels under franchise agreements.
Her eyes light up when she hears. She has just returned from a work trip to Italy, where glimpses of Ikea billboards made her feel at home, she confides.
Some 155,516 people visited the museum last year and there is even an Ikea Hotel (kitted out with Ikea pieces, naturally).
Because when Ingvar Kamprad opened the first Ikea store, people travelled there from far and wide.
Now, the number of rooms at Ikea Hotell has grown to 254.
They would be more than welcome, with special rooms set aside for visitors arriving with dogs and cats.