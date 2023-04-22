Cork gets slimmed-down Ikea but shoppers want a Ballymun-sized store

Love or hate the prospect of spending a Sunday assembling a flatpack wardrobe, there was no denying excitement at the news Ikea had finally set up its stall in Cork.

A new Ikea Plan and Order Point was officially opened in Douglas Village Shopping Centre on Monday, joining three other such units already set up across the country, with more in the pipeline for later this year.

However, those flocking to the new Cork store may have been disappointed to find a much smaller offering than the Ballymun behemoth (and a distinct lack of canteen serving up Ikea’s famed Swedish meatballs).

First opened in 2009, Ikea's flagship store in Ballymun in Dublin remains the only full-sized store in the Republic. It has been a huge hit with Irish customers from the beginning, with Ikea Ireland reporting profits of over €11m in its first year of operation.

A decade later in 2019, Ikea Ireland said the store is “one of the most successful Ikea stores in the world”, claiming that over three-quarters of the population had visited since it opened.

Ikea have noted that its Dublin store was the “highest performing” in its entire global network coming out of the pandemic in 2020, and last year was the number one store in the world for sales in cooking and eating accessories, home decoration sales, and pint glasses.

Second store location

With such success in Dublin, Ikea began scouting for locations for a second store in Ireland as early as 2016, meeting at least twice with Cork County Council to discuss areas with potential.

While never publicly confirmed by the Swedish furniture giant, Carrigtwohill was hotly tipped to be the chosen destination for the next store, being just 12km from the city and close to the Midleton commuter line.

But as its ecommerce platform launched in 2017, Ikea shifted its focus to online sales. One million annual visits to Ikea Ireland’s website jumped to 17m when customers could buy online, and in its first year of operation, the online business represented 16% of total sales.

A Cork store was taken off the agenda by 2018, with Ikea confirming it had “no plans to open any additional stores in Ireland”, instead directing resources to its Ballymun store, new order-and-collection point in Carrickmines, and online service.

The pandemic further magnified the importance of online sales for Ikea (with ecommerce representing more than half of total turnover in 2021), as rather than a second store, the company announced it will be opening a 450,000sq ft Irish Customer Distribution Centre in west Dublin next year to process online orders.

Competition

Taking a different approach, Ikea’s competitors have established a strong physical presence across the country. Rival Scandinavian furniture retailer Jysk is set to open its seventh Irish store in Ballincollig in Cork this summer, with nine new store openings planned across the country this year.

While Ikea said in its latest financial statements that it holds the largest furniture market share in Ireland at just under 12%, it admitted that a lack of physical presence compared to competitors is impacting certain areas of its business, such as kitchens and home furnishing assembly sales.

Enter the Plan and Order Point, Ikea’s newest approach to accessing customers around the country, without incurring the multi-million euro cost of building full-size stores.

The model now operating in Douglas in Cork, as well as Naas, St Stephen’s Green, and Drogheda are smaller units of between 70-100sqm, focused on kitchen and bedroom planning. Ikea Ireland have said that the new model is intended to be “both small and low cost to create and run”.

Customers can book free appointments to view the selected units on display, meet with a design specialist for advice, and use 3D technology to see how the design will look in their space. The full range of Ikea products can also be ordered in-store, for delivery to home or a chosen location.

Customer feedback

As the Douglas store was immediately booked up for its first week, it is clear there is demand for the service. However, feedback from customers using existing Plan and Order Points shows the demand for a store experience more akin to Ballymun, where they could pick and buy additional items and make returns in the store.

At the opening of the Douglas unit on Monday, Market Manager for Ikea Ireland Martyn Allan hinted that the Plan and Order Point is only the “first step for Cork”, and that there may be hope yet for a full-size store to be based here.

Speaking last month, Ikea Country Deputy Retail Manager Marsha Smith said that they have not ruled out opening a full Cork store “in the near future”.

“The dream is that we will have more full-sized stores like the one in Ballymun … We take our time to get into anything,” she said.