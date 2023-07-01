Graham Knuttel's Bird of Paradise soars among artworks at online auction

'Playfully displayed as a bird, not a flower, and complete with an instantly recognisable Knuttel eye it is estimated at €2,000-€3,000'
Bird of Paradise by Graham Knuttel.

Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 04:14
Des O’Sullivan

This colourful and distinctive Bird of Paradise by the artist Graham Knuttel, who died aged 69 in May, comes up as lot 12 at Morgan O'Driscoll's off-the-wall online art auction which runs until the evening of Monday, July 3. 

Playfully displayed as a bird, not a flower, and complete with an instantly recognisable Knuttel eye it is estimated at €2,000-€3,000. 

The art of Graham Knuttel tends to be more popular with punters than the art establishment. 

His distinctive designs, including a Bird of Paradise mug, feature on a range of household items by Tipperary Crystal.

Day at the Beach by John Morris.
The sale includes a selection of affordable artworks from a wide range of artists. Among them are Arthur Maderson, Cecil Maguire, Steve Burgess and John Morris. 

It is on view in Skibbereen on Monday and the catalogue is online.

#Home - Art and AntiquesPerson: Graham KnuttelPerson: Arthur MadersonPerson: Cecil MaguirePerson: Steve BurgessPerson: John MorrisOrganisation: Morgan O'DriscollOrganisation: Tipperary Crystal
