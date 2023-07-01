Graham Knuttel's Bird of Paradise soars among artworks at online auction

This colourful and distinctive Bird of Paradise by the artist Graham Knuttel, who died aged 69 in May, comes up as lot 12 at Morgan O'Driscoll's off-the-wall online art auction which runs until the evening of Monday, July 3.

Playfully displayed as a bird, not a flower, and complete with an instantly recognisable Knuttel eye it is estimated at €2,000-€3,000.