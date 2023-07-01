Graham Knuttel's Bird of Paradise soars among artworks at online auction

This colourful and distinctive Bird of Paradise by the artist Graham Knuttel, who died aged 69 in May, comes up as lot 12 at Morgan O'Driscoll's off-the-wall online art auction which runs until the evening of Monday, July 3.
Playfully displayed as a bird, not a flower, and complete with an instantly recognisable Knuttel eye it is estimated at €2,000-€3,000.
The art of Graham Knuttel tends to be more popular with punters than the art establishment.
His distinctive designs, including a Bird of Paradise mug, feature on a range of household items by Tipperary Crystal.
The sale includes a selection of affordable artworks from a wide range of artists. Among them are Arthur Maderson, Cecil Maguire, Steve Burgess and John Morris.
It is on view in Skibbereen on Monday and the catalogue is online.