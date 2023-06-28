Make shapes to see this super sculpture display in Cork

Make shapes to see this super sculpture display in Cork

Hugh Wallace admires a bronze piece by artist Fidelma Massey titled Spirit Bird, €5,200. Pictures: Darragh Kane

Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 08:28
Esther N McCarthy

THE theme is Humour, Imagination and Joy at the summer sculpture exhibition at The Montenotte Hotel, Cork. 

The hotel, in association with the talented duo Ruth Liddle and Ken Folan of The Kildare Gallery, unveiled the annual event on June 12, in the stunning Victorian Gardens, where architect and Home of the Year judge Hugh Wallace was among the guests. 

There are 45 pieces by 22 Irish artists on show. 

Here are some of my favourite sculptures  — go check it out! The exhibition is open daily from 10am at The Montenotte Hotel until late August 2023. For more information go to themontenottehotel.com and thekildaregallery.ie.

Artist Dawn Conn with one of her bronze sculptures, Flo & Scout, €11,950.

 
 

Dublin-based artist Stephanie Hess with her bronze creation Getting To Know You, €4,000. 

Artist Ayelet Lalor poses with one of her pieces, Skyscraper. It's created from ferro cement, acrylic resin, steel, and found objects.

Nature's Goddess is Merce Canadell's creation from ceramic stoneware, clay and bronze, €1,650.

This is Robin's Rest by Ronan Butler, made from copper and Kilkenny limestone, €650.

Michelle Hannan's work is hand-built using porcelain clay, like these peacocks, €300.

The aptly named Wish You Were Here is a stainless steel piece by artist Nigel Connell, €5,000.

A favourite among the guests was The Mixologist in bronze by Donnacha Cahill, €5,200. Cheers!

