Much to keep collectors busy at sales next week

Weathered stone lions, a wake table, a silver cigarette box and a telescopic brass fender with a hide seat are among the many and varied offerings at auction in Ireland in the coming week.

Sales by Woodwards in Cork, Hegarty's in Bandon, Sean Eacrett at the Horse and Jockey Hotel in Co. Tipperary and Mullen's at Laurel Park in Bray will offer much to keep collectors busy.

There is plenty of choice available across a wide range of price points with no shortage of lots to let the imagination soar. Finding the right location at home for a piece newly acquired at auction can be an enjoyable challenge.

Antique furniture is, as always, available at reasonable estimates. Choices range from conversation pieces like an Oriental-style Carlton House desk to garden furniture, comfortable couches and a variety of collectibles like an unusual pair of Limerick china figures, The Philospher and The Critic, from Rocklow House in Fethard.

A Georgian walnut chest on chest at Woodwards.

Top furniture lots at Woodwards online sale in Cork next Saturday, June 10, include a set of six Cork 11-bar dining chairs, a Georgian walnut chest on chest and a seven-foot-long hunt or wake table. There is a selection of Georgian, Regency and Edwardian pieces among more than 300 lots.

The Cork chairs, always in demand, are estimated at €2,000-€3,000. Woodwards will offer a George II card table, a Regency sofa table, an Edwardian bureau bookcase and a set of eight upholstered dining chairs all estimated at just €400-€600. The hunt or wake table at this sale, seven feet long, is estimated at €1,000-€1,500, a Coalbrookdale garden bench is estimated at €800-€1,200 and a 98-piece Rosenthal dinner service is estimated at €600-€800.

One of a pair of weathered stone lions at the Sean Eacrett sale next week.

The 19th-century stone lions come up at the house contents sale by Sean Eacrett at the Horse and Jockey Hotel in Co. Tipperary next Tuesday, June 6, of contents from Rocklow House, Fethard. In crouched poses, they are, at €3,000-€5,000, among the more expensively estimated offerings in a sale of just over 1,000 lots.

Read More Hibernian Antique Fairs at Lismore

There is a selection of Oriental vases, bowls, jars, along with a private collection of Waterford Crystal including limited edition pieces and a highly collectible pair of 19th-century oval Irish mirrors with faceted blue and white decorated frames (€2,000-€4,000).

An unusual ebonised Carlton House Desk is estimated at €600-€1,000. There are chandeliers, a 160-piece Spode dinner service, Persian runners and rugs, a Donegal carpet and Meissen figures in a sale which is on view at Fethard from noon to 5 pm on today, tomorrow and Monday.

An upholstered telescopic club fender at Mullens of Laurel Park.

A George V silver cigarette box from 1914, engraved with a presentation message in 1934, comes up at Hegarty's online fine interiors auction next Tuesday, June 6. The estimate is €300-€400. Other lots include a triple panel overmantle mirror (€150-€300), a flame mahogany demi lune hall table (€400-€800) and Summer Shade, a colourful oil on canvas by Martin Stone (€700-€900).

A brass and hide upholstered telescopic fender is among the top lots at Mullen's timed online auction of 849 lots which runs until 6pm Sunday, June 4. The estimate is €1,800-€2,600. This auction offers more than 300 lots of furniture, Irish, English and European art, lighting and a sextant by Cooke and Co. of Hull in a mahogany case. Catalogues for all these sales are online.