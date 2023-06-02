Hibernian Antique Fairs at Lismore

If the idea of a small antique fair in a beautiful setting floats your Bank Holiday boat then the place to head to this weekend is Lismore. The good news is that Hibernian Antique Fairs, which has reduced the number of fairs they hold annually, will be at Lismore from 11 am to 6 pm today and tomorrow.
Along with an array of antique furniture and silver, there will be rarities like fine Oriental rugs from Annamoe Antiques in Co. Wicklow and Killarney wood boxes from dealer Robert Delahunty at the Lismore Opera Festival antique fair. Treasures Irish Art of Athlone will be in attendance with an appetising selection and there is plenty of vintage fashion and accessories from dealers like Eily Henry and Wendy's Way of Life as well as silver and ceramics from Brian Hurley of Kinsale.