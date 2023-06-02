Hibernian Antique Fairs at Lismore

If the idea of a small antique fair in a beautiful setting floats your Bank Holiday boat then the place to head to this weekend is Lismore. The good news is that Hibernian Antique Fairs, which has reduced the number of fairs they hold annually, will be at Lismore from 11 am to 6 pm today and tomorrow.

Some items from Robert Delahunty's stand at the Lismore Opera Festival antique fair.