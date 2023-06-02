Hibernian Antique Fairs at Lismore

An array of antique furniture, silver and rarities
Hibernian Antique Fairs at Lismore

A vintage hat at the Lismore Opera Festival antique fair.

Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 02:00
Des O’Sullivan

If the idea of a small antique fair in a beautiful setting floats your Bank Holiday boat then the place to head to this weekend is Lismore. The good news is that Hibernian Antique Fairs, which has reduced the number of fairs they hold annually, will be at Lismore from 11 am to 6 pm today and tomorrow.

Some items from Robert Delahunty's stand at the Lismore Opera Festival antique fair.
Some items from Robert Delahunty's stand at the Lismore Opera Festival antique fair.

Along with an array of antique furniture and silver, there will be rarities like fine Oriental rugs from Annamoe Antiques in Co. Wicklow and Killarney wood boxes from dealer Robert Delahunty at the Lismore Opera Festival antique fair. Treasures Irish Art of Athlone will be in attendance with an appetising selection and there is plenty of vintage fashion and accessories from dealers like Eily Henry and Wendy's Way of Life as well as silver and ceramics from Brian Hurley of Kinsale.

More in this section

Jennifer Sheahan: How to use interior design themes in your home  S Jennifer Sheahan: How to use interior design themes in your home 
Chelsea Flower Show 2023 S Peter Dowdall: Cork and Kerry gardeners shine at Chelsea with impressive medal haul
Peter Dowdall: No fake grass and an end to peat as sustainability moves front and centre at Chelsea S Peter Dowdall: No fake grass and an end to peat as sustainability moves front and centre at Chelsea
#Home - Art and Antiques
<p>Peacock cushion, blue €20, cream, €20, small geo frame, ochre, €8, geo photo frame, blue, €10, tile pot plant, multi, €20, colour block table, green, €80; Carolyn Donnelly Eclectic, Dunnes Stores.</p>

Revealed: Carolyn Donnelly's summertime home collection for Dunnes Stores

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd