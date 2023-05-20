Kerry snappers who turned their focus from weddings to walls 

Ideas and people “just turn up” in our lives when we need them, Evelyn Woodard believes.

Evelyn is one half of the husband-and-wife photography team of Keith and Evelyn Woodard.

First Light Carrantuohill, from The Woodard Collection.

We’re looking out windows as we speak, in Co Kerry, at mountains that the pair have immortalised on walls globally, thanks to interior designers snapping up The Woodard Collection for homes and corporate spaces alike.

Because in the past month, Evelyn and Keith have channelled their two decades together as high-profile wedding snappers into a whole new energy flow as in-demand interiors artists.

“I’ve always been passionate about interiors — at one point we had nine couches in the house,” says Evelyn.

“But as photographers, both Keith and I have a good eye naturally, and know what works.”

Keith and Evelyn Woodard.

ENTRY SPACE

Back to the notion of “just turning up”.

The scene for Evelyn and Keith’s life — and ultimately work — partnership, was set in 1996.

That was when the pair first spotted one another in Evelyn’s local post office, in Faha, just outside Killarney, Co Kerry.

Then, he was a 35-year-old father of three, newly separated from his wife.

Evelyn was 22 and both were immediately smitten, but initially thought the other was married.

“Keith had moved into the area and had been living here with his three kids when I met him,” says Evelyn. “He was so tanned I thought he might be Italian — until he opened his mouth to speak! I was so disappointed to discover he was only from the UK,” she jokes.

The Dingle Train from The Woodard Collection.

Prior to becoming a photographer, London-born Keith had played tournaments throughout Europe as a professional golfer, with the likes of Nick Faldo.

Keith had come to Ireland on a golfing holiday in 1984. He married an Irish woman and was manager of Ballybunion Golf Club.

It was his golfing career that led to Keith’s photography career, which developed into a successful wedding photography business. “Keith literally started out by taking photographs of golf courses,” says Evelyn.

MARRIAGE SPACES

Evelyn — who formerly worked in business and corporate travel — and Keith themselves exchanged vows in Baltimore, Co Cork, in 2003. They have a son, Marc, 21, and Keith’s sons and daughters — Nick, Jason, and Siran — from his previous marriage.

One day, Keith asked Evelyn to help him out at a wedding. “That’s how I got into photography,” she says.

Evelyn Woodard.

The bride and groom chose many of Evelyn’s shots, and the rest is history. High-profile nuptials they covered together over the years included the wedding of Michael Flatley and Niamh O’Brien.

Keith Woodard.

OUTDOOR SPACES

Evelyn is quick to point out that Keith has helped her hone her photography skills. “I had never considered myself artistic at all, but even when Keith would photograph golf courses, I would walk the golf courses with him,” she says.

The Woodard Collection demonstrates how the couple’s work together is “evolving”, she adds. “The collection shows how we approach work from different angles,” says Evelyn.

Travel is another passion they share. “We love Italy, France, and Lanzarote — they’re our favourite countries,” says Evelyn. “Keith’s daughter Siran has lived in Lanzarote for the past 10 years, and we were recently there for her wedding — but we just consider all of the west coast of Ireland as the most beautiful place in the world.”

The Way She Moves from The Woodard Collection.

INDOOR SPACES

The Woodard Collection includes not only a gallery of their photography of landscapes and seascapes, but also offers a bespoke service including room mock-ups to clients worldwide. “I definitely like to visualise what something will look like when I’m designing a space and I think a lot of people — particularly women — are the same,” says Evelyn.

HEALING SPACES

Photography is also healing, both as a pursuit and as an element of our spaces, I suggest. “There’s nothing like it,” agrees Evelyn. “Especially with our abstract works. We want to evoke a feeling of taking someone back to a time or place. If you’re stuck in an office, it’s wonderful to have something that transports you.”

A particularly healing image for Evelyn is the sea.

A piece from collection in a modern dining room.

Evelyn was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2015. Following treatment, she recovered “eight years ago now, and all is good”, she says. “The sea is so healing and such a healing symbol, I find. When I was sick, I felt there was nothing in the world like it — to be outside, near the water.”

The photographer is a fan of “slow living” principles: “It’s a worldwide movement but I feel since the pandemic we’re paying more attention to it in Ireland. We need to take stock. We can’t just say ‘yes’ to everything. Things just turn up. Things figure themselves out. Priorities change.”