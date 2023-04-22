From caravan to catwalk cabin retreat

WHEN Erica Bracken turned the handle on the door to the ultimate in tiny-home getaways at the end of her family garden, opened up more possibilities than she could have dreamed of.

The yoga teacher and marketing consultant, with help from family, transformed an old caravan into a sleek, chic cabin — and bijou as it is it’s proved a veritable Tardis.

This former caravan is not only a cabin retreat, home office, and indoor-outdoor entertainment spot — it’s now also a destination for fashion stylists.

Erica Bracken in her caravan turned cabin retreat.

“It’s a hybrid between a caravan and a cabin so definitely veers into the tiny-house territory,” says Erica.

“It has many roles — the most recent being hosting a photo shoot,” says Erica. An Irish fashion brand, Apparel by Audrey Hamilton, got in touch last year. They were looking for a unique location for a fun summer photoshoot. It was surreal having a whole team visit — models, hairstylists and makeup artists, photographer.”

Erica travels across the globe in the course of her work, spending summer months in Portugal, and when back in Cork opens up her laptop in the work-from-home cabin office at the end of the garden of her family home in Glenville.

“It’s in a little wooded area in a field, so it’s a lovely quiet spot of the Cork countryside,” she says.

“I’ve been based at home in Glenville since the pandemic. I retreated here from Dublin and I’ve yet to leave!

“I travel quite a bit so home in Glenville is a great base I can come to and from. I’m based in Lisbon for all of May and June.”

Erica bought the caravan in May 2020 and “did the bulk of the work over a two-month period until the end of July 2020”, she says.

Model Amber Jean Rowan in the shoot for Apparel by Audrey Hamilton.

She and her family decided to transform it “from the sorry state it arrived into a luxury glamping-style cabin”, she adds, concentrating on the work at weekends and after they logged off from their daily office routine.

“I took lots of inspiration from ‘tiny houses’ on Pinterest when deciding how to style it," says Erica.

“My brother Sam and sister-in-law Natalie were visiting from London for a month at the beginning of August 2020 so that gave us the motivation to get make it into something really special in time for their stay.

“While we thought we were finished at that point, we were still tipping away on it for all of 2021, adding more features and facilities, enhancing the caravan itself and the area surrounding it.” They added a roof and blocked off the area around the caravan to keep it sheltered from the elements.

“There’s now an outdoor toilet and tool shed, and we’ve planted trees around it too. There’s also now a pathway leading down to the caravan through the woods. It makes the walk down there even more magical,” adds Erica.

She describes the caravan as her “little getaway”.

“It’s just a two-minute walk from our house, so while it’s really close to the house at the same time completely immersed in nature,” she says.

The caravan before.

“It’s a retreat where you can really switch off. At night time, it’s pitch dark outside. In the morning, you wake up and nature is directly outside the window.

“It’s also a great place to go if you need to focus on something without any distraction, for example, a work project.” Of course, it’s not all work and no play.

“It’s somewhere we go to relax for a morning, afternoon or overnight,” adds Erica.

“My dad loves nothing more than heading down there after work, lighting the outdoor fire and unwinding on one of the deck chairs.” “My niece Alice and nephew Conor also love nothing more than an adventure down to the caravan. It’s the ultimate playhouse.

The family enjoys entertaining there year round.

“My parents, Declan and Finola, get as much use from it as I do and did much of the work restoring it.

“We love hosting get-togethers with friends and family there too. Why rent a venue when you have somewhere more unique, fun and private on your doorstep? We have a big table on the decking outside. We light the outdoor fire pit, put up bunting and fairy lights. It’s an instant good vibe and we always have a great night.” And while it comes into its own this season, it is in use year-round.

Erica during the caravan conversion in 2020.

“The caravan is well insulated during the winter so we can use it during the colder months, but as the weather gets warmer, moving into later spring and summer, we definitely get more use from it,” says Erica.

“We’d often pop down there for alfresco lunches and sleep overnight more often. It’s where we’ll host summer BBQs or any guests who visit during the summer.”

Erica Bracken in her caravan turned cabin retreat.

What was the van like when she first saw it?

“Messy, musty and dated: Think of the caravan you holidayed in in the 80s or 90s; it was exactly like that, bunk beds and shower included, except it had gone into complete disrepair over the years,” says Erica.

Now Erica regards it as “a peaceful haven. It’s a very happy place that’s already linked to so many happy family memories,” she says. “The caravan interior is somewhere between Bohemian and Scandi. we kept things bright and fresh with a clean palate of white, wood and accents of green, brown and golden yellows in the soft furnishings.

LEOPARD PRINT LOO

“The exterior is inspired by black-clad Scandinavian cabins, so, when it came to the outdoor toilet I wanted to do something a little different and unexpected. I was thinking maximalism to contrast the minimal caravan interior and exterior — something I probably wouldn’t have done in our house, but with the caravan, this was my opportunity to do something fun.

The leopard-print WC.

“I knew I wanted to do a feature wall, and scoured Pinterest looking for ‘tiny toilet’ and mural inspiration. I eventually landed on leopard print.

“As it’s an outdoor building we couldn’t use wallpaper for fear of it getting damp, so, we painted the walls gold and, now here comes the tricky part, I hand-painted the black leopard print. Every spot! It took me hours, over a number of weeks, to finish but I’m delighted with the result.

“It’s entirely unique and we couldn’t have achieved the same effect with wallpaper. I found it quite meditative once I got into the rhythm of painting!” Erica’s dad Declan tiled the floor using terracotta tiles we had lying around. “We finished it with a super-bright colourful jungle scene graphic print to really contrast the leopard print and an antique mirror we had.

“The finished effect always surprises people when they open the door!” Outdoors Erica has added a hanging rope chair under the decking.

“This is really affordable, from Jysk and it adds to the bohemian look,” she says.

She has made the surrounding area “even more of a playground for the kids”.

“The next project is setting up an outdoor projector so we can watch movies on the decking during the summer,” she adds.

On the wish list is an outdoor shower. “I’m thinking something fun and pretty simple like a bucket you pull down with a rope for an instant splash of refreshment the morning after a night sleeping down there,” says Erica.

Her favourite space is the bed. “We bought a regular king-size bed and it fitted in like a glove, so we didn’t need to get anything custom made — making our lives much easier and our stays there super comfortable,” she adds.

The cabin is located at the end of the garden.

“The dogs love hanging out on the decking. We have three big dogs and it’s our oldest dog Omar’s (a golden retriever) favourite spot. Most days he’ll wander down there on his own and lie out on the decking in the sun in the peace and quiet," says Erica.

"My (smaller dog) Fig is the only one allowed inside — when her paws aren’t too dirty!”

TOP ADVICE

Insulation

“We treat our caravan like a cabin, so it’s always in place and not out on the road. We wanted it to be as comfortable and cosy as possible so we added insulation.” Enamel paint “You can’t paint a caravan with any old paint. You have to use enamel paint like you’d use for a car. It’s really tricky to apply and nearly broke our hearts but we got there!

Beauty board

“A simple solution to update the old walls was to cover them with beauty board — it’s the material you’d use most often in a bathroom, affordable and widely available. Once it was up the place was instantly freshened up and the walls didn’t need to be painted.”

Retain old features

we stripped out the bunk beds and shower but kept the old kitchen and overhead shelves. It’s part of its charm.”

The outdoor entertainment area.

Use what you have

“We kept costs down by using things we already had at home, like mirrors, cushions add bedding. We fitted an old microwave and a family member donated a mini fridge they weren’t using. we also tried to upcycle where we could. For instance, the metal planters outside were shelves being thrown out at a hardware store.”

Unique

Finally, says Erica: “Make it a space that’s unique to you."

“Pinterest and Instagram are a great source of inspiration when decorating but if you copy something to the letter and buy everything new from shops full of ‘trending’ pieces it will look like any other place. Instead, use things you already have, be creative and trust your own unique sense of style.”