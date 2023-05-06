Dermot Bannon: 'You'd be a fool not to listen to what people think'

A practical, solutions-driven design approach to our homes, towns and cities is what Dermot Bannon wants to see.

Ireland’s most famous architect has started filming Dermot’s Incredible Spaces series for RTÉ One this week and it’s due to air in September. “We’ve done ‘Incredible Homes’ and they’ve always got to be really big, and we had ‘Super Small Spaces’ during the pandemic,” says Dermot.

“For this, we’ve lost our shackles completely, and gone for really cool designs — and the spaces don’t just have to be a house, they can be really cool urban spaces or really cool homes, it’s a real magazine approach to design, and I’m very excited about it, it will be different.

Wayne Stanley (executive director, Simon Communities of Ireland), Dermot Bannon MRIAI (campaign ambassador, Open Door) and Kathryn Meghen (RIAI CEO), the campaign runs from May 8-14. Picture: Keith Arkins

“There’s so much on television and in the media giving out about what’s wrong. I’d love to make this a little bit solutions-driven.

"It’s very easy to say we have a housing crisis and say what’s wrong. I feel my role instead is to ask what we can do.

“That’s what I’m hoping — that this will be solutions-driven positive, uplifting and exciting — but ‘real’ and tackling some of the issues of Ireland today in our homes and outdoor spaces, in our cities and towns.”

Flming for the equivalent series, Dermot's Incredible Homes, last year took the architect and TV crew to Spain, as they explored Catalonia and Barcelona (a city that has it “nailed” in terms of urban design, according to Dermot).

“You go to Barcelona and we’re all familiar with the Gaudi stuff — but it was also lovely to get out into the countryside and to meet people and to get to do things like stopping off at a roadside café,” he says.

“One of the things I love about doing that show you really get an insight into the country when you go into people’s homes and chat about life — you can chat about the building only so much, and it’s that smalltalk, on life, that fills in the gap. It’s with that you learn, so it’s a lovely process.”

Those little interactions are also what make Room To Improve so popular — we all tune in to see the relationships develop between Dermot and the homeowners.

Dermot agrees. “Yes, it really is the human interest factor that appeals,” he says. “I’m not just popping into their lives for six weeks — I could be there, for a year, in their ear!”

Born in Malahide, Dermot studied architecture in Hull in the UK before moving back to Dublin.

In 2006, he answered an advertisement seeking a presenter for a new series, to be called House Hunters, and in 2008, he began to present Room To Improve.

“It really is watching people going through a journey when you’re seeing the project onscreen,” says Dermot, who is based in Drumcondra, Dublin, with his wife Louise and their three children.

But discovering what people think and what makes them tick also works in the reverse.

Dermot Bannon MRIAI (campaign ambassador, Open Door), Kathryn Meghen (RIAI CEO) and Wayne Stanley (executive director, Simon Communities of Ireland). Picture: Keith Arkins

Dermot courted his barber, Justin, for his opinion on a previous series of Room To Improve when planning ahead for 2023.

Justin told the architect and presenter while he had enjoyed the episodes, he wanted to see a space on the programme that was “more relatable”.

“I always ask people for feedback and I’m always interested in what people think,” adds the architect.

“I do this [the television series] for the audience, and If you’re going to do it for people, well, you need to know what they think of it. I always listen, I always take it on board, and I always have.

"You’d be a fool not to listen and you’d be a fool not to adapt and change. I do this for the audience; I don’t do this for myself for my ego.”

What about anonymous online commentary?

“Even with the anonymous comments — if it hurts a little bit there’s a truth in it,” he says. “If you think, ‘How dare they?’ Then there’s something in that [comment].

"There’s no harm in a little bit of self-reflection. I’m in a position where I’ve been very lucky. I’m given airtime and I’m given slots on television — these are slots that people would love, I don’t take that for granted. I do feel lucky that I get a voice.”

That voice has to be the most listened-to in Irish architecture and Dermot is using it to good effect this week to raise awareness of the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland and the Simon Communities’ 19th annual RIAI Simon Open Door collaboration, for which he is an ambassador.

Curve Appeal by Islander Architects: this project came out of an online Simon Open Door consultation in May 2020. Picture: Peter Molloy

Dermot has taken part in the campaign since the beginning and this year’s event runs from May 8-14 (www.riaisimonopendoor.ie). “I just love it,” he says. “It’s as close as architects will get to a festival,” he says.

In return for a €98 donation, homeowners that sign up to the campaign will receive an hour-long consultation with an RIAI-registered architect to discuss building, renovating, or retrofitting their home.

The funds raised support the Simon services, helping those who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or experiencing food poverty, addressed through various food provision programmes.

Middleton Park Gate Lodge by TAKA Architects, RIAI Awards 2022, winner, Living category. Picture: Alice Clancy

At the moment, grants, particularly Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) funding, are of huge interest, says Dermot.

“For anyone buying an older property now you get huge amounts of supports,” he adds. “You can claim up to €70k.”

Seoidin Courtyard House by DUA, RIAI Awards 2022, highly commended, RIAI awards, Living category. Picture: Shane Lynam

Questions run the gamut of design.“I’ve had people come into me to talk about absolutely everything — from understairs storage to designing a whole house,” says Dermot.

But whatever the scope of your project or renovation, arrive with your homework done. “You’ll get more out of this session the more prepared you are,” says Dermot.

Seoidin Courtyard House by DUA, RIAI Awards 2022, highly commended, RIAI awards, Living category. Picture: Shane Lynam

That means arming yourself with photographs and plans. “There will be a set of plans in the brochure, that’s plenty,” he says.

As for pictures? “We all have smartphones. I was involved day one 20 years ago and people had to go out and print them out. Now people swipe through phones.”

Curve Appeal by Islander Architects arose from an online Simon Open Door consultation in May 2020 during the pandemic. Picture: Peter Molloy

In fact, that little android or iPhone dev will make the whole process easy. “Now there’s Google Earth — someone gives us an eircode and it tells us where south is!” he adds.

