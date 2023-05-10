Wish List: A retreat to recharge, top tables and super seating

And…breathe. Did you know breathwork could change your life?

Luis Carvalho, a certified life and transformation coach, breathwork, yoga and meditation instructor, is hosting a Shamanic Breathwork Journey mini-retreat at Heir Island, West Cork, this month.

Says Luis: "When I first found breathwork, it was a game-changer, and when I did my first deep dive into the transformational breathwork journey, the shift really happened in my life.

"I’ve worked with dozens of people and seen the changes these tools and techniques have made in their lives. I've experienced the magic of these practices again and again and right now I’m here to give this gift to you."

The breathwork journey promises to help you ‘"find the sparkle" in your life, adds Luis. It takes place at Heir Island retreat centre, P81 KAO7 Skibbereen, West Cork, on May 20 and 21.

See oaklift.com or call +353 87-33 48 490 or email luis.oaklift@gmail.com.

SALVAGED TREASURE

What’s more romantic than Romeo and Juliet? How can you rejoice in love, without uttering a single word? By showcasing romance. That’s how.

The very essence of romance carved in the permanence of stone. This Romeo and Juliet statue fits the bill.

A salvaged treasure, it stands 142cm tall — including a pedestal of 69cm — and it’s guaranteed to add a flirtatious note to any garden. It’s €385.00 from Kilkenny Architectural Salvage & Antiques.

ON THE TABLE

Made from rosewood, this superb Georgian piece is 92cm x 46cm. When it isn’t decked with playing cards, this foldover card table would also serve perfectly as a console.

The quality and craftsmanship are evident at just a glance. Its exquisite restoration comes courtesy of local antique restorer, Paddy Dunne. It's €895 from Willow Antiques.

CABINET COLLECTION

The Mondadori editorial headquarters was built in Milan by world-class Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in the late 1960s/early 1970s.

This Mondo cabinet is a salute to that magnificent building. The gold-coloured glass tiles are reminiscent of the newsroom windows. The black lacquered wood interiors provide ample space for libations; €7,500 from Black Vanilla Concepts.

BEDTIME GLAMOUR

Silk sheets are sensational to sleep on. They’re also breathable, hypoallergenic and super sensual. They're the epitome of old-style class — think Marilyn Monroe draped seductively in silk in that infamous bed pose.

According to legend, the origins of silk, as we know it, date back to a Chinese empress with a penchant for weaving, who lived 5,000 years ago.

This fitted sheet is in ivory and made from 19 momme mulberry silk charmeuse. Yours for €150 from Luxury Linens Ireland.

SUN FUN

Summer gardens are a whole lot of fun in the sun. But when the temperature soars, we want shelter, seating and shade. This triumvirate of needs is neatly met by the Tansley Seated Arbour.

A stylish and practical outdoor seating option, it’s made from pressure-treated timber and features diamond trellis inserts. Charmingly, the seat lifts up for cushion and blanket storage.

This one’s FSC-certified, comes with a 20-year anti-rot guarantee and requires self-assembly; €379.00 from Hanley’s Home & Garden Centre, Cork.

LET THERE BE LIGHT

This original 1960s mushroom lamp is in the style of Harvey Guzzini — a mid-century Italian lighting company, founded and run by no less than half a dozen Guzzini brothers.

With a warm orange dome and a fine chrome base, it’s 50cm tall. Currently, there’s a pair for sale, with each being sold separately; €335 from Kirk Modern.

ON THE TABLE

The Emelo round table is a great contemporary design.

It features a round, milled top and a base that’s crafted from two interwoven loops.

This oak wood piece comes in eight sizes and wood finish combinations; €2,100 from Zinzan Magnetic

CLEAN GOODNESS

We love soap. The way it keeps us daisy fresh. The way it sees off invisible pathogens. A crucial commodity, for health and social reasons, it’s one we don’t want to waste.

This nifty little holder considerably prolongs a soap bar’s life, by holding it securely in place and allowing suds to dry naturally between uses. It works magnetically to get the job done. It’s €7.50 from Reuzi.