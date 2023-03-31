Wish List: Cool clocks, blissful beds and sensational scents

We are loving these chirpy cuckoo clocks, the latest range to hit the shelves at Meadows & Byrne, designed to light up each day.

The clock features a little cuckoo who pops out to say hello and share a tune on the hour. He sings to the tune of natural birdsong and comes in five colours — yellow, blue, jungle green, black, and white. Cuckoo owners will be glad to know they also have the option of turning their little friend off between the hours of 10pm and 8am, so he gets a good night’s sleep.

Yours for €99. Order online or pop into one of Meadows & Byrne’s 13 stores nationwide and see MeadowsAndByrne.com.

Tried and tested: I don’t usually expect miracles from haircare — when you have thin, unremarkable locks like mine, it doesn’t matter much what you throw at it. But I was seriously wowed by Olaplex hair serum. I don’t say this lightly — it worked for me. After about 10 days of using it every time I washed my hair, the results were shinier, softer hair and the real litmus test — people commented on it! Result.

They’ve launched a discovery kit recently, the complete Olaplex hair-repair system in mini sizes for maximum hair repair at home. Handy if you’re travelling this Easter break too. Available from salons and beauty e-tailers like beautybag.ie, it’s €70.

Great news for crisp fans! Tayto Hunky Dorys has revealed its newest flavour, Hunky Dorys Prawn Cocktail.

If you fancy a zingy and crinkled treat, these could be for you. Available in impulse (45g) and sharing (135g) bags for €1.25 and €2.99 from

retailers nationwide. See TaytoCrisps.ie/hunky-dorys.

Isn’t this giraffe just gorgeous? We are delighted to hear Blackwater Valley Makers are hosting a new exhibition by massively-talented artist Deirdre Dunne, which continues until April 28. Pop in if you’re in Fermoy — they’re open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm. Check them out online too at BlackwaterValleyMakers.com.

We love Irish brands here on Wish List. So we are thrilled to feature the Limerick family-run business Natural Sleep. They’ve just launched a range of natural-fibre organic mattresses handmade using organic cotton, lambswool, and pulse latex.

Hypoallergenic, chemical-free, and naturally fire-retardant, the three mattresses in the range are the result of a lifetime’s work to make the most natural mattress possible by asthma-sufferer James Hayes.

The range is available to order online from NaturalSleep.ie with free shipping around Ireland, a 100-night trial for peace of mind, and the option to remove and dispose of an old mattress. Prices range from €650 for the Essential Single-Pocket sprung mattress, to €2,500 for the Organic Super King full latex core mattress.

If you’re a fan of The Body Shop’s Camomile Cleansing Butter, you’ll be pleased to hear they’ve released a new limited edition Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter with Japanese Tsubaki camellia seed oil. It is divine. And suitable for even the most sensitive of skins. It melts the days away and we love it.

With its powerful but caring makeup-removal properties, the Camomile range had the strongest sales overall in the Republic of Ireland last year, seeing 53 products being snapped up per week. Globally, the Camomile Cleansing Butter was one of The Body Shop’s top-selling products with one sold every 17 seconds. The balm is cruelty-free, certified by The Vegan Society, and comes in a 100% recyclable aluminium tin. Priced at €19.50, it’s in stores now. Visit TheBodyShop.com.

We had a lovely treat this week — we visited The Montenotte Hotel’s Bellevue Spa to try out their latest treatment, their Grown Alchemist facial therapy.

They are the first hotel spa in Ireland to partner with Australian skincare brand — and they’re in good company. Other partners include Nobu Hotel in London and Equinox Hotel in New York. The brand is renowned for its three-phase system of cleanse, detox, and activate.

Our favourite? The Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser is sensational, and suitable for all skin types.

Rates for Bellevue Spa’s Grown Alchemist Facials start from €95 with massages from €100. Visit TheMontenotteHotel.com for more information.

Cork artist Cora Murphy's art card gift packs bring together some of her best-loved paintings and feature 10 cards and envelopes, each blank for your own message, while her art postcard/notelet sets feature 12 cards and are perfect for any occasion.

"All cards are of the highest quality print. Each one illustrates an abstracted landscape painting from my collected body of work, ranging from the Kerry bogs to the Mayo lakes and the many miles in between along the Wild Atlantic Way," says Cora.

See CoraMurphy.com.

Guaranteed Irish has announced the winners of the second annual business awards, supported by Permanent TSB. And we were delighted to see Irish supplements company Revive Active on the winners' list for the Pharmaceutical, Healthcare & Medtech award, sponsored by Matheson. Congratulations! See ie.reviveactive.com/ for info on the full range.