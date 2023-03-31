Wish List: Cool clocks, blissful beds and sensational scents

The clock features a little cuckoo who pops out to say hello and share a tune on the hour. He sings to the tune of natural birdsong and comes in five colours — yellow, blue, jungle green, black, and white. Cuckoo owners will be glad to know they also have the option of turning their little friend off between the hours of 10pm and 8am, so he gets a good night’s sleep.
Cork artist Cora Murphy's art card gift packs bring together some of her best-loved paintings and feature 10 cards and envelopes, each blank for your own message, while her art postcard/notelet sets feature 12 cards and are perfect for any occasion.
"All cards are of the highest quality print. Each one illustrates an abstracted landscape painting from my collected body of work, ranging from the Kerry bogs to the Mayo lakes and the many miles in between along the Wild Atlantic Way," says Cora.
See CoraMurphy.com.
Guaranteed Irish has announced the winners of the second annual business awards, supported by Permanent TSB. And we were delighted to see Irish supplements company Revive Active on the winners' list for the Pharmaceutical, Healthcare & Medtech award, sponsored by Matheson. Congratulations! See ie.reviveactive.com/ for info on the full range.