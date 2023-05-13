Green gardens: How low should you mow your lawn?

I'll admit it. I’m a bit obsessive about mowing, and now I can use the battery mower to slice and dice whenever I feel like it with power straight from the roof — the maniacal behaviour has gotten worse. I executed the knee-deep stuff with the feted “first cut” in March.
The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) offers this advice simply taking into consideration our feathered friends: “Having a large garden allows you to grow areas of long grass. Growing it against a shrub border will buffer the wind. This increases humidity within the shrubbery and improves conditions for invertebrates — an important food for birds and mammals.
Out in the fields is one thing, on the civilized approach — I’m a weak product of years of suburban lawn lore. Any change is going to take some serious commitment, turning a blind eye to my expectations of what is “neat” and acceptable for a grown-up garden. I could leave large fluffy swathes around the edges of my lawn — why not?
Many environmentalists advocate for cutting grass only every four-six weeks year-round and letting the fertility of the ground reduce dramatically over time. This allows scrappier native flowers and plants to emerge over greedier pernicious weeds (thistles, nettles, docks). These shoulder their way out of an artificially fertilised, emerald lawn and tolerate being beheaded weekly or drenched in commercial spot-on weed killers that, leaching into the earth, do even more environmental damage.
No matter the situation or what size your lawn might be, there’s plenty of room for effort and compromise. Mown paths are sylvan and pretty in a larger garden, where you can get the grass to turn to waving meadow during the summertime. A natural work of art, once established, this precious environment will help invertebrates, butterflies and bees to thrive, kicking up some of their number to the birds feeding their youngsters.
Combining shorter and longer meadow styles is ideal, and you can find advice on nurturing varying heights of plants all over the re-wilding community online. Scythes have even returned to the gardening scene, a gentle swoop to top hay-height grasses, replacing the indiscriminate, ground-level swipe of the strimmer. Careful, now.